Many fans were delighted after Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Randall-Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) have finally been reunited in Outlander Season 3. In the third installment’s sixth episode, the pair had their long-awaited print shop reunion after several years of being away from each other. However, new reports suggest that a new threat would try to tear Jamie and Claire apart again.

Express reports that Laoghaire MacKenzie (Nell Hudson) had made a shocking comeback in latest Outlander Season 3 episode. Speaking to the news outlet, the 26-year-old English actress teased that her return could cause a rift between the characters of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. For starters, Laoghaire is deeply in love with Jamie and was found to be the Highland warrior’s first spouse – a secret that Jamie had been keeping from Claire.

Rumors have it that Jamie and Claire could possibly have another fight after the latter learns about her husband’s past with Laoghaire MacKenzie. However, Nell Hudson revealed to the publication that her character would be different in Outlander Season 3. The Holby City star even said that devoted viewers of the popular STARZ series would be able to laugh at Laoghaire.

“I think she’s quite funny this year – not intentionally. You might be able to laugh at Laoghaire this year which is quite nice.”

Nell Hudson added that fans could expect her further trolling over Laoghaire MacKenzie in Outlander Season 3. The Worcestershire-born actress, however, divulged that she feels happy whenever she meets people who understand Laoghaire’s point of view. Nell’s character nearly hurt Claire during the first season after she tried performing a witchcraft.

“People sort of love to hate her, what’s nice is that the people who bother to reach out to me are the ones who can see the character’s point of view.”

Meanwhile, Outlander Season 3 Episode 10 spoilers suggest that Sam Heughan’s character would get into trouble as Caitriona Balfe’s Claire finds out the cause of the British ship’s disease. Titled as “Heaven and Earth,” the imminent episode would also feature Jamie having a deal with Fergus Fraser (Romann Berrux). In the teaser, the warrior offered to bless the adept pickpocket’s marriage to Marsali MacKimmie Fraser (Lauren Lyle) if he helps Jamie escape.

"Outlander" this week gave us a bottle episode on open waters. It also gave us a moment to take stock. https://t.co/JDiNUoLDqN — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) November 13, 2017

Speculations suggest that Fergus would totally help Sam Heughan’s Jamie, so the latter can be reunited with Caitriona Balfe’s character. Catch Outlander Season 3 Episode 10 on Sunday, November 19, at STARZ Channel. Stay tuned for more spoilers, news, and updates!

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]