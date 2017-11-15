Queen Elizabeth Is Done Dealing With Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Embarrassing Families

From the outside things look quite joyful in the Royal family, with Prince William and Kate Middleton expecting their third baby next spring and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to announce an engagement any day now. But, with all the tabloid stories about relatives of Middleton and Markle, could Queen Elizabeth be fed up with their families and ready to act?

A series of scandals involving Middleton and Markle’s families have made headlines across the United Kingdom, and Life & Style magazine is reporting that the Queen is not happy. An insider reveals that the monarch is “sick and tired” of the stories and has decided to take action.

The first thing Queen Elizabeth wants to do is make a list of the relatives Markle and Middleton need to distance themselves from and then put her grandsons in the middle of the situation. The monarch doesn’t want the House of Windsor to fall apart when she is gone, and she is taking steps to make sure the family will stay strong.

The latest scandal to plague the Middleton family concerns her uncle, Gary Goldsmith. According to The Daily Mail, the 52-year-old admitted to knocking his wife unconscious after she slapped him in a cab, while the couple was returning home from a charity event.

Kate Middleton’s Uncle Gary Goldsmith Admits to Punching Wife in the Face https://t.co/MsPLTe45Il — People (@people) November 14, 2017

The drunken attack took place in front of a taxi driver and left Julie-Ann Goldsmith in need of hospital treatment. Goldsmith admitted to the assault charge and is facing six months in jail, but it is believed he will receive community service.

No matter what his punishment ends up being, the Queen has allegedly decided to keep him out of any future royal events.

As for Meghan Markle, her estranged half-sister Samantha Grant has written a memoir titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister and recently made an appearance on Good Morning Britain to promote the book.

Hello! Magazine reports that Grant had nothing but good things to say about Markle, calling her lovely, charming, and lively. She said her sister will be a great addition to the royal family and the world will be surprised by what they don’t know about her.

Queen Elizabeth is considering blacklisting any member of Markle’s family that has spoken to the press, with her biggest fear being what will come after Harry and Markle get married. Ultimately, she wants to protect her legacy as best she can.

