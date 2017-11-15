‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Newman Recast, New Blind Item Teases A ‘Y&R’ Comeback

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Adam Newman could be on his way to the CBS daytime drama. Mal Young, the show’s head scribe and producer, made it clear he wants to focus on core characters and family members. Many Y&R viewers interpreted that to mean that Adam’s recast could be headed to the show in the coming weeks.

Justin Hartley left Young and the Restless last year to join the cast of NBC’s dramedy; This Is Us. After his departure, the then-head scribe, Sally Sussman, stated that she wasn’t going to bring Adam back to the canvas. She didn’t see a need for him and wanted to focus on other characters. After a year of no Adam recast, many Y&R fans feel that it is time to bring him back. And, based on the newest inside scoop, it sounds like the showrunners will be bringing him back soon.

According to Soap Central, a blind item teases that a show is going to bring back a major character who hasn’t been seen in a few years. It seems to imply that Adam could be coming back. Young and the Restless fans would be thrilled to see him again. They realize that it may not be possible to hire Michael Muhney, the actor who left the role in 2013, back. He allegedly was not pleasant to deal with backstage, so hiring him could be a risky move.

Young and the Restless showrunner will have to address the Adam issue soon. Adam is a staple on the show, and many viewers love his character. His friction with his family is entertaining to watch, and when he partners with his father, they are unstoppable.

There are a few ways they could bring him back as they never found his body. Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) never confessed to killing or moving Adam after the blast. Chloe believed that she murdered him, but it was never confirmed. Young and the Restless could easily state that she thought she killed him or had no idea if he got away before the explosion.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Christian’s paternity could come out in the next few weeks. Victor (Eric Braeden) could reveal the scoop to hurt Nick (Joshua Morrow), but without Adam on the scene, revealing Christian’s paternity won’t have such a catastrophic impact.

Adam could become Victoria (Amelia Heinle) rival and challenge her for the COO position at Newman Enterprises. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria acknowledged that Victor wanted to lead the company with Adam, but since he’s gone, she will step up to the plate.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick will face tough times this week. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick will discover something shocking about Chelsea’s past and it causes him to question their relationship. It sounds like the perfect time to bring Adam back to reunite Chelsea with her husband and soulmate.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

