The Shady Past Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Baby Daddy Andrew Glennon Revealed

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is expecting her second child with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon. Although it’s great to see Portwood moving on from her failed relationship with Matt Baier, Glennon’s past might be a little shadier than you think.

Portwood met Glennon on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars when she was supposed to be repairing her relationship with Baier. According to The Hollywood Gossip, the timing of their relationship has led many fans to suspect Glennon abused his power as a producer of the show. Some fans even speculate that Glennon seduced Portwood when she was still involved with Baier.

The circumstances surrounding the start of their romance obviously didn’t sit well with Baier. In fact, Portwood’s former fiancé called Glennon a sketchy person. Although Baier is clearly biased when it comes to Amber Portwood’s romantic life, he does know a fellow creeper when he sees one.

Glennon’s shady past doesn’t end there. According to In Touch Weekly, the former producer turned reality star also has an extensive criminal record. In 2010, Glennon was placed under arrest for being in possession of deadly weapons. Four years later he was caught driving under the influence of alcohol. Glennon spent four days in jail for the DUI and had to pay a $2,000 fine.

In the spring of 2015, the Marriage Boot Camp producer was slapped with a restraining order. An ex-girlfriend claimed that Glennon harassed her via emails and text messages and even appeared at her work and home. Glennon’s history with abusing women is definitely a red flag, and Portwood’s family members are reportedly worried about how fast their relationship is progressing.

Gary Shirley, Portwood’s ex-boyfriend and her first baby daddy, admitted that things were moving too fast. Shirley believes that Portwood should have stayed single after her relationship with Baier and that she needs some time to get to know herself. He also confessed that nobody knows much about Andrew Glennon or his overall intentions.

While Glennon clearly has a questionable past, his family does have a lot of money. Glennon’s father and grandfather were famous cinematographers in Hollywood and, unlike Amber Portwood’s ex, Baier, he is holding down a steady job.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG premiere November 27, on MTV.

