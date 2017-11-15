Is Vicki Gunvalson Quitting ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Ahead Of Season 13?

Vicki Gunvalson has been starring on The Real Housewives of Orange County since the show began airing in March 2006 but could her time on the show be coming to an end?

During the first part of the Season 12 reunion special on Monday night, the longtime reality star, who is currently the longest-running Real Housewife of all time, declared, “I’m off this da** show,” but according to a new report, fans will likely see her when the show returns for Season 13 next year.

“Vicki is not quitting the show,” a source revealed to Radar Online on November 14.

During the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson butted heads with her former friends, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, and during Monday’s show, she and Judge went to war after an allegedly staged scene from the Bravo TV reality show.

“The reunion was super stressful, but Vicki is never going to let those women force her to quit,” the source added.

While Vicki Gunvalson faced a lot of drama with her co-stars throughout The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, she has long been a big part of the storylines on the show and it is hard to imagine the series without her.

In other Vicki Gunvalson news, she and her boyfriend Steve Lodge appear to be going strong and recently, rumors of a potentially impending engagement have been swirling.

In September of this year, Vicki Gunvalson spoke of her boyfriend and their possible future marriage during an interview with The Daily Dish, revealing that despite her past divorces, she was not against tying the knot with Lodge. As she explained, she definitely wants to get married again but she doesn’t want to do so before she is 100 percent sure that the marriage won’t end in divorce.

Vicki Gunvalson also told The Daily Dish that Steve Lodge is a “keeper” and noted her love tank as “full.”

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

