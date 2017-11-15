‘Dancing With The Stars’: Jordan Fisher’s Injury Worsens, Can He Still Compete In The Finale?

After confirming on the November 13 Dancing with the Stars semi-final that he’d suffered an injury his eye, Jordan Fisher reportedly had to cancel rehearsals and leave his and Lindsay Arnold’s latest dance session early one day later on November 14 in order to get treatment for his worsening injury.

According to reports, one day after making it through to next week’s big DWTS finale, Jordan left rehearsals with professional partner Lindsay earlier than scheduled in order to see a doctor about his injury.

People is reporting that Fisher is suffering from a scratched cornea that also saw him have to cancel a number of other obligations that he had planned for the day.

“[Jordan’s] eye is looking worse and he left rehearsal early to go to the doctor,” a source told the outlet of the Dancing with the Stars contestant’s injury, adding that he “also had to cancel some other commitments he had later in the day” because of his eye.

Fisher revealed that he was suffering with pain in his eye on the November 13 episode of DWTS.

He explained during the broadcast that he had a scratched cornea due to a “nail in the eye” and later said backstage that “everything hurts” after dancing with Lindsay.

“Light hurts, blinking hurts, keeping my eyes open hurts, it’s hard to see but it’s just one of those freak things,” the DWTS contestant explained, before Jordan than added that “it’s definitely been the hardest couple of days in the competition.”

The news came shortly after it was revealed that Lindsay too has been suffering from an injury after fans worried that she wouldn’t be able to compete during the semi-final of the ABC show earlier this week.

E! News reported that Lindsay had injured her knee just one day before she was set to dance with Jordan in the semi-final and claimed that fellow pro Sharna Burgess was on hand as her replacement just in case she couldn’t make it to the ballroom.

However, Arnold did dance with Fisher during the semi-finals, but wore a knee brace.

But fortunately, despite both of their injuries, it sounds like they duo will be powering through to dance in the DWTS Season 25 finale on November 20 which will see Julianne Hough return as a guest judge after sitting out this season in order to focus on her acting career.

According to People, despite leaving rehearsals early this week, Jordan is determined to continue on with the competition and will still compete against Drew Scott and Emma Slater, Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson, and Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas next Monday despite his painful eye issues.

Fisher made it pretty clear that he’s excited for the finale earlier this week despite his and Lindsay’s trials and tribulations.

“We’re both kind of battered and bruised right now and both very exhausted, but I couldn’t be more grateful to share this experience with Lindsay,” Jordan told E! News after Monday night’s dance. “I don’t even know how to put it into words. I’m so grateful.”

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights on ABC. The Season 25 finale will air on November 20.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]