Is Meghan Markle’s Exit Forcing Co-Star Patrick J. Adams To Leave ‘Suits’ Too?

Suits is currently filming the remainder of Season 7 and it sounds like Patrick J. Adams’ character will not play a large role moving forward. With Meghan Markle expected to leave the hit legal drama to tie the knot with Prince Harry, was Adams forced to leave as well?

Deadline reports that Adams will not be a series regular after his contract expires at the end of Season 7. All of the stars of the show will have to renew their contracts with USA Network after next season, and it is expected that Adams and Markle will not sign up for another year. This has not been officially confirmed and producers have not commented on the report.

Rumors of Adams’ departure kicked into high gear a few months back. The actor rose to fame starring on Suits and is reportedly thinking about moving on with his career after seven years with the show. Adams, who was nominated for a SAG award in Season 1, just got married this past summer and has not commented on his future on the show.

Meghan Markle is in a similar place as her co-star. The legal drama helped launch Markle into the spotlight and her character, Rachel Zane, has been closely associated with Adams’ character since the beginning of the series. Markle is expected to leave the show now that her romance with Prince Harry is heating up. If she leaves after Season 7, then it makes sense that Adams would follow her lead.

According to Stuff, Markle will take a step back from Hollywood once she moves to London and exchanges vows with Harry. An inside source claims that Markle knows she’ll need to step down from the show and her acting career once she becomes a part of the royal family. She hasn’t confirmed her exit from the show, but with an engagement announced rumored to be right around the corner, it’s only a matter of time before the actress relocates to London for good.

Meghan Markle has been dating Harry for over a year now. The couple recently made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in Canada two months ago.

