Looking Back At The Undertaker’s WWE Debut In The 1990 ‘Survivor Series’

WWE’s Survivor Series rolls into the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, this Sunday, November 19. The Survivor Series dates all the way back to 1987 and has provided wrestling fans with many special memories, including the WWE debut for The Undertaker. In the 30 years since his debut, The Undertaker went on to become one of the most popular WWE superstars ever, so as we await the 2017 Survivor Series, let’s take a glimpse back at The Undertaker’s debut, an appearance that marked the beginning of a stellar WWE career for The Phenom.

The Undertaker made his debut at the fourth annual Survivor Series as part of Ted DiBiase’s “Million Dollar Team.” The Undertaker joined The Honky Tonk Man, Greg Valentine, and Ted DiBiase to face “The Dream Team” of Bret Hart, Dusty Rhodes, Koko B. Ware, and Jim Neidhart. The Deadman and the Million Dollar Team came out on top in a match that lasted a shade under 14 minutes.

As reported by Cageside Seats, the Survivor Series has long been the PPV where the WWE introduced new talent, a smart way to build momentum before moving new stars onto bigger and better things. Within a year of The Undertaker making his debut in the 1990 Survivor Series, he was the WWE Champion. The Deadman claimed that first title in the 1991 Survivor Series.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the 1991 Survivor Series was a forgettable event, but one that they argue was one of the most important shows in WWE history. The Undertaker defeated Hulk Hogan to become the WWE Champion, and Shawn Michaels turned heel, catapulting himself into the Intercontinental Championship picture at the same time. It can be argued that the Survivor Series in 1990 and 1991 changed the face of WWE wrestling forever.

The 1990 Survivor Series made it clear that The Undertaker was different. The Deadman didn’t get involved in a war of words with his opponents, he just destroyed them in the ring. The Taker made short work of Koko B. Ware and Dusty Rhodes before being counted out himself. Bleacher Report claims that The Undertaker didn’t win that first appearance at the 1990 Survivor Series because Vince McMahon was protecting him for the challenges to come.

When the 2017 Survivor Series hits our screens this weekend, remember this is where it all started for The Undertaker. You might also watch closely for the emerging stars we will be talking about in 30 years time.

[Featured Image by WWE]