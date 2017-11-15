Model S P100D Vs Model S 100D Battle: Paying $36K More And Being 1 Second Faster Is Worth It, Says Tesla Fans

Regardless of its configuration, the Tesla Model S is not a slow vehicle by any means. The current king of the hill among mass-market EVs, the Tesla Model S P100D with Ludicrous+ is capable of accelerating from 0-60 mph in roughly 2.5 seconds. That’s close to supercar territory, and it has been proven by the Model S P100D’s victories against race and track-bred ICE cars such as the Nissan GT-R.

There is just one thing about the Tesla Model S P100D with Ludicrous+, however — the EV commands a pretty steep price. Fortunately for Tesla enthusiasts, a relatively more affordable version of the EV is currently available. Dubbed the Tesla Model S 100D, the premium full-sized sedan shares many features of its more expensive counterpart.

Just like the Model S P100D with Ludicrous+, the Model S 100D is equipped with the upstart carmaker’s largest battery pack to date. This actually gives the Model S 100D more range than its performance-oriented counterpart. Tesla lists the P100D with 315 miles of range, while the 100D is listed with a far more impressive 335 miles of range per charge.

The two vehicles are also equipped with full Autopilot features, Tesla’s iconic sunroof, and the EV maker’s Premium Upgrades package. Lastly, the P100D and the 100D are both all-wheel-drive and powered by dual electric motors, as noted in a Teslarati report.

While the Tesla Model S 100D carries much of the same features as its more expensive sibling, however, it lacks one particular feature that makes the P100D incredibly formidable on the drag strip — Ludicrous+ Mode. Without the P100D’s Ludicrous+ feature, Tesla estimates that the Model S 100D can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds.

British road trips ???????? —– "The car is only a month old, and it's fantastic to drive over distance, all the better when you realise it's not destroying the planet." @drtimpearce A post shared by Tesla (@teslamotors) on Oct 15, 2016 at 10:23am PDT

As noted by noted YouTube racing channel DragTimes, however, the Tesla Model S 100D is actually faster than what is listed by Tesla. During DragTimes‘ tests, the Model S 100D accelerated from 0-60 mph in a very respectable 3.6 seconds. That’s roughly one second slower than the Model S P100D with Ludicrous+. While seemingly marginal, this difference was incredibly evident in a series of drag races that pitted the two Model S units against each other.

Considering that the Model S P100D is roughly $36,000 more expensive than the Model S 100D, it almost seems like EV enthusiasts are paying a huge premium to shave off one second from their cars’ 0-60 mph times. As noted by many members of the EV community in the comments section of the Model S P100D vs. Model S 100D race video, however, paying $36,000 more for better acceleration is well worth it.

“I own a 100D, and nothing I encounter comes close. The fact that the P100D makes it look like it stood still is outstanding. Worth $35k. Yep, every single penny. Upgrade coming!” wrote one commenter.

“Worth every penny! Thirty percent upcharge for a gain that can’t be duplicated aftermarket for any amount,” wrote another.

For car enthusiasts, after all, a full second in terms of 0-60 mph acceleration is a very big deal.

[Featured Image by Tesla]