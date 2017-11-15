Ben Affleck To Ditch New Girlfriend For Jennifer Garner? Actor Reveals Thanksgiving Plans

Ben Affleck may already have a new girlfriend, but he seems ready to ditch Lindsay Shookus for Jennifer Garner on special occasions. The 45-year-old actor revealed his plans on Thanksgiving Day and it doesn’t include the Saturday Night Live producer. According to E! News, Ben will be celebrating the upcoming holiday with Jennifer Garner, his brother Casey Affleck, and his best friend Matt Damon.

“My mom’s coming out, and I think my brother will come over. We’ll go down the street and see Matt’s family. Thanksgiving’s a nice holiday,” he said. “I just assume when we go to Matt’s, he’s already cooked something!”

Despite going through a highly-publicized divorce, Affleck and Garner always try their best to put on a united front for their three children: Violet 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five. The exes reunited last October 31 to celebrate Halloween with their kids. According to Us Weekly, the former couple took their daughters and son trick-or-treating in Malibu.

Ben Affleck has faced many controversies, including the alleged sexual harassment with Hilarie Burton on Total Request Live back in 2003. Makeup artist Annamarie Tendler also accused the Hollywood superstar of grabbing her butt at a Golden Globes party in 2014. Despite the scandals, Jennifer Garner continues to accept and support her estranged husband.

Just days before the sexual harassment allegations came out, the exes were spotted attending church together. According to Us Weekly, Ben and Jennifer arrived separately, but they both appeared to be in good spirits and were even seen smiling as they arrived at the Community Methodist Church in California.

As previously reported on the Inquisitr, the Alias actress didn’t turn her back on her ex-husband when he reached out to her and asked for help for his alcohol addiction. An insider told E! News that Garner wanted to see Affleck at his best and that includes having good health because she knows that’s what’s best for their kids.

Despite a successful career and a new love life, Ben confessed to Jennifer that he was devastated and would want to change. He reportedly realized that he was unhappy a few months ago that’s why he decided to seek help – and the person he confided in was the mother of his three children and his younger brother.

“After everything they’ve been through, she is going to continue to be there for him when he needs her,” a source revealed. “No matter what the circumstances.”

Ben Affleck may be a superhero on the big screen as he plays Batman on Justice League, but it seems that the real superhero is Jennifer Garner. According to a report, the brunette beauty is the only person who can influence the award-winning director from quitting gambling, smoking, and drinking. He even called her a superhero mom and an amazing mother in an interview with E! News last year.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]