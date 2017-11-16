Scientists Improve Human’s Memory Recall Through Brain Implant

Scientists are able to enhance the memory recall of humans by implanting electrodes in their brains. In the past experiment, it was found that inserting electrodes into brains of animals could enhance memory recall. Likewise, in this new study, the scientists discovered that it will also work for humans.

The findings of the study were presented at the Society for Neuroscience in Washington D.C. last weekend. The experiment was led by researchers from the University of Southern California and the Wake Forest School of Medicine, according to Medical Xpress.

In the study, the scientists implanted a device known as the “memory prosthesis” in 20 participants, who already had electrodes in their brain to treat their epilepsy. The device then collected data on their brain activity during the tests that were designed to enhance either short-term memory or working memory. Afterwards, the scientists identified the pattern linked with optimal memory performance. They utilized the electrodes of the device to stimulate the brain.

The result showed that the stimulation had improved the participants’ short-term memory by about 15 percent and working memory by 25 percent. On the other hand, the scientists noted that when stimulating the brain randomly, it could make the memory recall worse, according to Futurism.

Brain implant boosts memory for first time ever https://t.co/xnD4UKCfiW via @NBCNewsMACH pic.twitter.com/3qZidqUKZm — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 15, 2017

Dong Song, a research associate professor of biomedical engineering at USC, said that they are writing the neural code to enhance memory function. He added that this has never been done before.

The study not only aimed to understand the memory retention and recall but also to help people with memory loss because of medical conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

It is reported that there were about 46.8 million people all around the world who have dementia in 2015. It is presumed that this could augment about 50 million people in 2017. Also, the cost in terms of financial and emotional of those dementia sufferers are increasing and estimated to be about $236 billion in 2016.

The result of this research could relieve the symptoms of dementia and the Alzheimer’s disease and lessen the costs of the patients’ healthcare. In addition, it could also help students who have poor memory and difficulty remembering the names and dates.

[Featured Image by Air_images/Thinkstock]