Possible Plans For Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn At ‘Survivor Series’ Revealed

The Survivor Series match card is finally set and it is stacked from top to bottom. The battle for brand supremacy between Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live is on, but Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are off the card. However, the latest backstage news has revealed the plans for Owens and Zayn at Survivor Series this Sunday.

As recapped by WWE.com, Owens and Zayn are frustrated with Shane McMahon after they were left off the Survivor Series card. The real-life best friends believe that they deserved spots on Team SmackDown Live, as well as a shot against The Shield. In this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, Owens and Zayn faced off against The New Day but it ended in a no-contest after the invasion of Monday Night Raw.

Owens and Zayn were ready to team up with The New Day to battle The Shield but they bailed in the last minute and left the arena through the crowd. The duo just watched as Monday Night Raw decimated the rest of the SmackDown Live roster. Kurt Angle instructed his superstars to attack as they laid out Shane to end the show. Angle delivered an Olympic Slam on Shane while The Shield hit two Triple Powerbombs.

According to Cageside Seats, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn might not be booked for a match at Survivor Series but they are expected to appear on the show. There have been speculations that Owens and Zayn will screw SmackDown Live and help Monday Night Raw win the Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match. The duo is already in a feud with Shane McMahon so it makes sense for them to cost the blue brand a win.

Owens and Zayn were in the headlines recently after the WWE sent them home from the European Tour last week. The duo was punished for going off script on last week’s SmackDown Live and they were very difficult to work with, as per reports. Owens and Zayn are reportedly unhappy with their booking, as well as the recent treatment of their real-life friends, Neville and Jimmy Jacobs.

However, it should be noted that these are still just purely speculative at the moment and nothing has been confirmed. The WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis and nothing is always set in stone. Also, Owens and Zayn might still have backstage heat so there is a chance that the WWE will completely leave them off the Survivor Series event.

Here is the official card for Survivor Series. The event is scheduled to happen on November 19, Sunday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. It will be Monday Night Raw vs. SmackDown Live to find out which WWE brand is better.

Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto for the WWE Cruiserweight championship (Pre-Show)

Raw Tag Team champions The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) vs. SmackDown Tag Team champions The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso)

Intercontinental champion The Miz vs. United States champion Baron Corbin

Team Raw(Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, and Bayley) vs. Team SmackDown(Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina, and TBD) in a Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match

Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair

The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns) vs. The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E.)

Team Raw(Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, and Triple H) vs. Team SmackDown(Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, and John Cena) in a Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match

Universal champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE champion AJ Styles

