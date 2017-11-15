Katie Holmes Allegedly Tries Sexy New Image To Win Back Jamie Foxx After Split: What Went Wrong?

Katie Holmes is said to be changing up her image in the hopes of winning back her now ex-boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, it’s been alleged.

According to OK! Magazine, the outlet claims that Katie Holmes and Jamie have decided to take a break from one another, and that’s despite the fact that they were just seen holding hands at a beach in Malibu two months ago.

While this has been the first time fans have seen the former couple openly embrace one another to think they were actually dating, it’s now being said that the relationship collapsed and both parties decided to part ways from one another.

But a break doesn’t necessarily mean they have broken up for good.

An insider tells the magazine that Katie Holmes has been trying to be more edgy with her looks lately, giving the impression that Jamie potentially fell out of love with the actress because she didn’t fit his standards, perhaps.

The source claims that Katie Holmes has found it important to try and “sexy up” her image, which strongly gives the impression that her appearance could have played a part in the surprising split between the two.

It’s further noted that Katie Holmes is using her new sex appeal to get Jamie’s attention, having already switched her former clothes to much more daring outfits that are usually matched with stiletto heels and a shorter haircut.

???????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:47am PST

The publication, as mentioned by Gossip Cop, who quotes the source throughout its piece, fails to mention what caused the supposed split between the two, especially since it’s been claimed that Jamie and Katie Holmes had been secretly seeing one another for well over three years.

For them to have suddenly broken up would come as a surprise to fans, but it goes without saying that Jamie has been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles lately while Katie Holmes allegedly continues to spend most of her time in New York with daughter Suri Cruise.

Happy Monday ???? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Nov 13, 2017 at 11:06am PST

Katie Holmes and Foxx both haven’t given any sort of impression or a statement regarding their supposed split, nor have they ever even addressed claims they were dating.

Of course, photos have spoken for themselves, but as far as their supposed breakup is concerned, fans will just have to wait and see whether Jamie and Katie Holmes have officially parted ways.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]