‘NCIS’ Season 15 Spoilers: Will Pauley Perrette’s Character Die? Mark Harmon Reportedly Leaving Hollywood

Many fans were shocked after Pauley Perrette announced that she is leaving the show after NCIS Season 15. In October, the 48-year-old American actress confirmed that the NCIS team is losing another member soon. Now, rumors are claiming that Pauley’s character, Abby Sciuto, could possibly die at the end of the series’ fifteenth season.

For starters, Pauley Perrette has been playing as a forensic specialist with expertise in digital forensics, DNA analysis and ballistics at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service headquarters at the Washington Navy Yard on the show since its first season. Abby had appeared in numerous episodes and played vital roles in solving various cases, which explains why a lot of viewers were saddened by her impending departure. Devoted followers of the popular CBS series have been wondering just how NCIS Season 15 will send off one of its remarkable characters.

It remains to be seen how Pauley Perrette will end the story of her character on NCIS Season 15. However, Cinema Blend suggests that it is very unlikely for the show to kill off Abby Sciuto. The news outlet added that there might not even be a chance for a comeback. While these speculations could possibly be true, CBS has yet to confirm these claims.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mark Harmon hinted that the show plans to honor everything that Pauley Perrette had contributed to the series. The 66-year-old actor even expressed his support for his co-star’s decision to quit the show. He also said they would adjust to the loss of Abby after NCIS Season 15.

Pauley Perrette leaving 'NCIS' https://t.co/xw9Rel9fL0 #FoxNews you better not be leaving ncis — Nicole lavare (@Nicolelavare8) November 4, 2017

“Oh, we’ll miss her. I’m really aware, and we’re all aware that audiences grow to love characters, and it’s a big deal. And we’ll honor that. 15 years is a long time. People do what they do, and they move on and they do other things and that’s part of life. It’s given us, as a show, an opportunity to rebirth, to rejuvenate, to try new things, to grow. We adjust.”

Meanwhile, an unidentified source had revealed to Radar Online that Mark Harmon is allegedly leaving Hollywood due to his failing health and advanced age. The tipster said that the veteran actor is no longer active unlike before. The same insider added that the Summer School star would retire from acting after NCIS Season 15.

“Mark talked it over with his wife, [Pam Dawber], and vowed to seriously consider making next season his last. He seems to have a lot less energy. When he isn’t working, he spends much of the time holed up inside his house. It’s very unusual for him. He’s always been so active and athletic.”

A woman with repressed memories of murder leads #NCIS to evidence that will convict her. Our recap: https://t.co/EoMJ4HKddo — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 15, 2017

While these claims could possibly be true, it is important to note that Mark Harmon has yet to confirm or deny these speculations. Therefore, avid followers of Pam Dawber’s husband should take these rumors lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for more NCIS Season 15 spoilers, news, and updates!

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images]