Meghan Markle Will Have Her First Royal Christmas! Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Invited Her For Dinner Festivity

Meghan Markle is spending Christmas with the Royals this year! This happened as Queen Elizabeth reportedly gave her an invite to an exclusive Christmas dinner.

The Suits actress will no longer have to think who she would spend her Christmas with as the Queen’s invitation already made the decision for her. The dinner at the House of Windsor would be Meghan Markle’s very first celebration with the Royals and she is quite excited for it.

Then again, Mirror reported that although the American actress is thrilled at the prospect of having her Christmas holiday at the Royal residence, she has some concerns about spending the festivity with the British Royals.

For one, spending the holidays with the monarchy will mean leaving her mom, Doria Radlan, alone in Los Angeles. She would have a lonely Christmas without her and Meghan Markle is worried about this.

But Kate Middleton supposedly stepped in and came up with a good solution. It was said that the Duchess of Cambridge offered to open up one of the guest bedrooms at Amner Hall for Meghan Markle’s mom. Kate shares the said Georgian country house on the Sandringham estate with Prince William.

The source added that Kate Middleton made the offer because she knows how nerve-racking it could be to celebrate the holidays with the Royals for the first time.

“Kate was a bag of nerves the first time she did Christmas with the Royals, so she knows exactly how daunting it must be for Meghan,” the insider said.

Meghan Markle is reportedly putting her acting career on ice https://t.co/NYosLdxrag — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 6, 2017

In any case, this Christmas dinner will be Meghan’s second meeting with Queen Elizabeth as they have already been introduced to one another over a cup of tea. The tea party took place in October while Her Majesty was on a holiday in Balmoral.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s year-long romance continues to deepen and with this upcoming event, the talk of engagement and marriage is inevitable. The actress’ resignation from her legal drama, Suits, added fuel to the rumors that she will be tying the knot with the British Prince next year.

#Suits: Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle Eye Exit Ahead of Likely Season 8 https://t.co/P1IUmw9IZW pic.twitter.com/2qHDeCqtVk — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 13, 2017

As per Mail Online, Aaron Korsh, creator of Suits, already confirmed that Rachel Zane is not coming back after the seventh season. Co-star Patrick J. Adams is also leaving the show.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]