Justin Bieber Using Religion To Repair Selena Gomez Romance, Not Addressing Relationship To Fans

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have both refused to confirm their reignited romance on, leaving fans absolutely puzzled.

Sources claim that their devoted fans, who were initially stunned by the reconciliation, have been questioning as to why the couple is refraining from making their relationship official.

As previously reported, Selena and Justin have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles for several weeks now, having even attended church together.

Their decision to start making public appearances comes in the midst of The Weeknd’s sources confirming that the R&B singer had parted ways with his ex-girlfriend due to supposed work commitments that kept the former duo from seeing one another.

Now that The Weeknd is out of the picture, it has given Selena Gomez more reason to try and see whether or not getting back with Justin this time around stands the chance of lasting longer than it did before.

It is claimed that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are extremely careful when it comes to their romance this time around; they don’t want any interference from the public in any given way, saying it’s nobody’s business.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 26, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Selena Gomez, in particular, has seen how toxic social media users can be when they don’t like certain things and she certainly doesn’t want to come across comments from people judging her decision to take back the supposed love of her life.

As of right now, the Biebs and Gomez are simply taking things one step at a time and if they choose to share photos of one another on their Instagram accounts at a later stage, they will do that, but certainly not now.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 28, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

It’s further stressed that Justin and Selena have both gotten very spiritual in the last couple of weeks, having dedicated a lot of their time in meeting up with their pastor in the hopes that it will strengthen their union.

Selena Gomez, who is in the late stages of wrapping up her forthcoming album, now has a lot of time on her hands to figure things out with Justin, who is said to be taking a much-needed break from his career to focus on his well-being.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]