Kris Jenner Desperate For ‘KUWTK’ Viewers: Filming Show In Outer Space As Ratings Plummets

Kris Jenner is in the early stages of planning to take her family outer space, which will then be documented on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it’s been alleged.

The shocking report comes from Radar Online, claiming that Kris is somewhat desperate to come up with new storylines for the show, which has now been on for a whopping 10 years on the E! network.

Sources tell the outlet that Kris Jenner is fascinated by all things regarding outer space, and if she can make it happen to get her entire family, along with production crew, to go on this trip together, they are bound for high ratings.

Kris Jenner isn’t oblivious to the money she would need to spend to make this happen, but considering that the family just signed a lucrative $150 million deal with E! to continue producing shows with them for several more years, that wouldn’t be a problem.

Even the insider notes how Kris Jenner has enough money to make her current plans to head outer space a reality.

The drama that would unfold while going on this trip with the entire family onboard would be ratings gold, and considering how Kris Jenner has often tried to push for shock value, this would have taken things to a new extreme.

Tune in to watch @theellenshow today at 3pm! #Ellen #ellendegeneres #loveyouellen A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Nov 3, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

In the midst of allegedly putting together this extraordinary trip with the entire Kardashian family, Kris Jenner will be delighted to have fans tune in for the pregnancy revelation by Kylie and Khloe Kardashian on KUWTK when it airs in just weeks time.

Supposedly, the family is planning to make the big revelation about Khloe and Kylie’s pregnancy on the show — again, it’s believed that it would be a great publicity move for the show to sustain its viewership, and in that aspect, Kris Jenner is certainly right.

No word on when Kris Jenner and the family will be heading outer space just yet.

Yep, I love her beyond the universe. My bunny. She is my everything. I am so blessed and am so proud of my bunny. #family #obsessed #motherdaughtergoals @khloekardashian #khloekardashian A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

It also goes without saying that inking a $150 million deal with the E! Network will see the self-proclaimed momager walk away with a percentage of 10%, meaning that she pockets $15 million, along with her own share for her appearances on the show.

Kris Jenner is pocketing a significant amount — enough for this trip to happen.

[Featued Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]