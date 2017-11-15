‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Dec. Preview – Andre’s Lies Exposed, Patient 6’s ID Revealed? Sam Is Conflicted

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for December 2017 tease exciting drama and shocking new revelations as secrets are uncovered and lies exposed. The conflict between Patient 6 (Steve Burton) and Jason (Billy Miller) escalates as they struggle to uncover the truth about which of them is the real Jason Morgan. The conflict unsettles the lives of many in Port Charles, especially Sam (Kelly Monaco), who finds herself caught in the crossfire. The likely return of Tamara Braun to Port Charles as Dr. Kim Nero also promises to introduce a complication to the Jason twin mystery.

Andre’s Deception Exposed

General Hospital spoilers for the holiday season tease that fans will be afforded a deeper insight into Patient 6’s (Steve Burton) past and thus his true identity when Andre’s (Anthony Montgomery) deception is exposed, according to Celebrity Dirty Laundry. The light shed on the mystery of Patient 6’s identity will eventually lead to relief for one of the twins and devastation for the other since neither wants to be Drew.

Sam Is conflicted

Tensions rise between Jason (Billy Miller) and Patient 6 over which is the real Jason Morgan to the point that one of the twins threatens deadly violence against the other. A shocking promo video shows Patent 6 pointing a gun at someone, and saying, “Get away from her.”

The person he is talking to is not seen but it is like Billy Miller’s Jason. The scene demonstrates just how quickly tensions could boil over and result in someone being tempted to resort to deadly violence.

Sam finds herself caught in the crossfire of the escalating conflict and under pressure to make a choice.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 20 state that Patient 6 makes a passionate plea to Sam. Sam is overwhelmed by Patient 6’s emotional pitch and declares that she is convinced that Patient 6 is the real Jason Morgan. However, spoilers for the holiday season state that after acknowledging Patient 6 as the real Jason she begins to doubt her judgement as new information emerges. GH spoilers reveal that Sam struggles with growing feelings of uncertainty and doubt. She is keenly aware of the consequences of any final decision she makes. Her action will make one man happy and leave the other heartbroken. Yet she has to make a choice, and more importantly, the right choice.

Nelle Goes To The Dark Side

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) can’t get over Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). Michael has already made the decision to move on but Nelle keeps showing up, apparently unable to adjust to the fact that her relationship with Michael is over. General Hospital spoilers hint that Michael makes a move to get rid of his ex-girlfriend once and for all.

However, after her failed blackmail attempt against Nina (Michelle Stafford), Nelle could end up teaming up with Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck) for sinister purposes. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that she spies on someone to uncover compromising information. GH buzz suggests that the target is Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart).

Alexis Plots To Get Julian Out Of Prison

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) plots to get Julian Jerome (William deVry) out of prison. She learns from Nora (Hillary Smith) that Valentin is the one paying Liv’s (Tonja Walker) legal fees. She meets Valentin and blackmails him. She threatens to go to Sonny with the information about his link to Liv if he does not help him get Julian out of prison.

Valentin is forced to help Alexis.

General Hospital spoilers for the holiday season tease that Alexis also finds the time to reflect on the history of her relationship with Julian and acknowledges that both of them made mistakes. Alexis is convinced that there is still an opportunity to make a fresh start, but there are issues in their relationship that need to be resolved first.

Josslyn And Oscar Make Progress

General Hospital spoilers state that Josslyn (Eden McCroy) and Oscar (Garren Stitt) continue their investigation. Josslyn found a letter addressed to Oscar’s mother, Kim Nero, written by a person in San Diego who appears to be Oscar’s father. The person said he left a gift with Kim to serve as a reminder of their relationship. Josslyn and Oscar are searching for the gift which could provide a clue about the identity of Oscar’s father, and possibly also about the real Jason Morgan.

General Hospital spoilers for the holiday season hint that the two make progress in their investigation to uncover the truth about Oscar’s paternity.

Will they find the gift left by Oscar’s father? And will it offer clues about Oscar’s paternity?

