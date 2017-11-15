‘NCIS’ Season 15: Pauley Perrette Shuts Down Rumors About Her Departure From CBS Series

By now, NCIS fans are simply enjoying Abby’s final appearances on the show after the actress confirmed that she will be leaving after Season 15. Perrette has not made clear the reason behind her departure and this has become a subject of rumors.

According to the latest reports, via The Wrap, Perrette’s photo has been used to promote skin care products, particularly skin creams, without her permission. Not only that, there are ads claiming that the 48-year-old is retiring from playing NCIS’ Abby Sciuto because she is said to turn her attention to cosmetics. Perrette has finally addressed these rumors, confirming that reports of her leaving to pursue the cosmetics line are totally false.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, Perrette took to Twitter to let her fans know that she is not ditching NCIS after Season 15 because of beauty care products.

THE LIES! EVERYONE asking me about this (FAKE) skin care line? I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE! I think @facebook @Yahoo @MSN and all sites making money off fake ads should be liable for posting false ads. I'M NOT LEAVING NCIS FOR A SKIN CARE LINE! I'm leaving, but that's not why — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) November 14, 2017

In an appearance on Inside Edition, Pauley, who announced her departure from NCIS early in October, also called out the companies who try to use her name and image for profit. Admittedly, Perrette finds some of the websites convincing with their skin care ads but she warns people not to give in to them because it’s a scam.

Inside Edition has contacted the companies that have been using NCIS’ Pauley Perrette to advertise their products and all of them denied selling the skin creams.

As to why Perrette needs to leave NCIS after Season 15, no one really knows and fans can’t help but wonder. What’s more important, though, is that Abby Sciuto will be given a proper send-off so her followers won’t feel that bad about her departure.

In a joint statement to Deadline, NCIS executive producers Frank Cardea and George Schenck said that they have “known for some time” that Season 15 would be the actress’ final season. And she isn’t going anywhere without a “special send-off.”

“From day one, she has brought incredible passion and specificity to the role. Abby is a character that inspires millions of fans around the world, and all of us at NCIS are appreciative of Pauley for portraying her.”

Perrette’s co-star Mark Harmon has also recently shared his thoughts, saying he will surely miss Perrette. Harmon understands why fans are saddened by the news but told ET that people tend to move on and focus on other things. The actor, who plays Gibbs in the series, also teased that NCIS will be more exciting after her exit at the end of Season 15.

Watch Pauley Perrette’s talk about fake skin care companies in the video below.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]