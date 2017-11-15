‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Horton Accepts The Truth From A Surprising Person, Susan Betrayed

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 20 reveal that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will finally accept the truth about his identity. However, it won’t come from anyone in Salem. Someone surprising betrays Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson) and tells the resurrected man that he has been lied to.

The search for Will Horton has ended, but the mystery seems to be just beginning. Susan Banks has convinced the young man that he is EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott). He also believes that Susan, not Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) is his mother. Despite many people telling him that his name is Will, he just doesn’t want to believe it. However, a surprising person will tell him the truth, which makes him confront Susan. Finally, he will accept that everything he has been told is a lie.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Buzzworthy Radiocast tease that John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will have a part in the confession. He talks to Ralph (John Enos), better known to fans as the Elvis impersonator. He finally convinces Susan’s partner that Will needs to know the truth. Due to the relationship that already exists, Will is shocked, but believes Ralph. This will urge him to confront the woman he believes is his mother.

Expect Susan to finally admit that everything she told Will Horton was fabricated. He will likely be in disbelief, confused, and angry. When Susan begs Will to leave town with her, he probably refuses. This will have him back home in Salem, but things won’t be good and dandy. There is still the issue of Will’s lost memories. Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) won’t be able to do anything. This prompts Will’s grandmother and the town psychiatrist to take a stab at helping the resurrected Salemite. However, she doesn’t succeed either.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Will reunites with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and their daughter, Ari. Even though seeing his child does spark something, he still won’t remember his old life. This lead Sami to do something desperate.

She will have Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) kidnapped. Believing he is the only person that can help Will regain his memories, her request is outrageous. Even Ben thinks it is unfathomable and tells Sami she has lost her mind. However, could it be crazy enough to work? Fans will have to keep watching to find out.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

