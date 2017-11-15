‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nikolas Cassadine To Return, Character Will Be Recast?

A surprising character might soon appear on General Hospital, and hopes are raised that it could be Nikolas Cassadine. However, because Tyler Christopher is busy with another soap, the character might be recast.

General Hospital spoilers hint that a familiar character is on his way back to Port Charles to join the Jason twin drama. The news started with a blind item on social media, which said that one soap opera is recasting a major role. The character is said to have been gone for a few years.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, if the daytime show the blind item was talking about turned out to be General Hospital, there is a possibility that Nikolas Cassadine will be back in town. Fans have been hoping that the popular character will be around again after Christopher’s temporary recast, Nick Stabile, left in July of 2016.

Nik has a motive to return, and that is to destroy another Cassadine, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). General Hospital spoilers suggest that Nik could be working with Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck) to bring Valentin down, and Patient Six (Steve Burton) has something to do with it. Nik supposedly died when Helena shot him and he fell below the Cassadine Island. Valentin then claimed to be the rightful heir to the family’s wealth, which left Nik’s son, Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel), without a single penny. Cassandra has a bitter past with Valentin as well, so it makes sense that she and Nik will team up against their common enemy.

General Hospitalbuzz speculates that Nikolas and Cassandra might be responsible for placing Patient Six at the same clinic where Valentin sent Ava Jerome (Maura West) to. People in Port Charles might believe that Valentin has something to do with the kidnapping of Steve Burton’s Jason and brainwashing of the twins. As Burton’s Jason has the capability to kill, Nik could hope that he would do it for him when he finds out that Valentin is responsible for messing up his memory and his life.

Things are heating up, and there are more stories to tell regarding the twins. Fans could hope Nik will be back on the scene, even with a new face.

How far will he go for the truth? You wouldn't believe us if we told you. An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/qVoYOyDreI — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 14, 2017

General Hospital airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. on ABC.

