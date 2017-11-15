Sarah Hyland Retaliates At Haters For Criticizing Her Seemingly Naked Instagram Pic With Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland is fed up from receiving hate and is now pushing back against her haters after getting slammed for her seemingly naked Instagram photo with rumored boyfriend Well Adams, defending the post and her use of her social media channels.

The 26-year-old Modern Family has finally had enough of naysayers after she received a direct message on her Twitter account, telling her to “keep [her] sexual life private.” Sharing a screenshot of the message, an exasperated Sarah told her fans that she is about to explain herself yet again.

“Hey guysssss. I’m explaining myself again! Aren’t you so happy???? Isn’t this what twitter is for???” she wrote before sharing more screenshots of her statement.

“So I just have to say I’m so sorry…FOR POSTING AN ADORABLE PICTURE BECAUSE CARL WAS ACTING LIKE THE NUGGETIEST SNUGGLE BUG! Couldn’t let that moment pass without getting a picture.”

Sarah Hyland, who is turning 27 on November 24, went on to explain her choices and use of her Instagram and Twitter accounts, adding that her privacy is indeed important to her and that she only posts things that she believes is “appropriate” if only to keep her fans updated. Check out her entire message below.

And here it is pic.twitter.com/OjRo7CG1UY — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 14, 2017

On top of that, she made a follow-up statement addressing the matter of her “seemingly naked” picture, emphasizing that there is no way of telling for sure if she is indeed naked with Wells by just looking at the photo.

“I just realized I’m being criticized for being naked… which you don’t even know if I am!”

She also urged her critics to not be hypocrites and “either be conservative on all fronts” or not at all.

My last day of the day… but it's only 5:30am so who knows ya know? pic.twitter.com/kqLOzFlwK7 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 14, 2017

Barely 24 hours ago, Sarah Hyland posted the controversial image where she cozied up with her boyfriend and The Bachelorette alum, Wells Adams, based on a previous report from the Inquisitr. The image of the couple, who recently became Instagram official, was captioned differently in the initial report but it was the same picture that was slammed by the Modern Family actress’ critics.

Two more reasons to smile again. My big????& furry???? A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 13, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

According to Us Magazine, this isn’t the first time the Geek Charming star used her social media privileges to defend herself against critics. In fact, she Tweeted a statement on November 1 in response to speculations that she underwent plastic surgery because of a drastic change in her appearance. At the time, she called out Life & Style magazine for spreading false information about her and shared an image of herself wearing a facial mask.

Hey @Life_and_Style. Got some work done tonight. Going for a new look… gonna write about this now? pic.twitter.com/fhEpwWNxjZ — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 2, 2017

Currently, Sarah Hyland continues to receive support from her fans, some of whom even suggested that she is already old enough to make important life decisions with her birthday coming in 10 days.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Candie’s]