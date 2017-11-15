‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ Sneaks Into Theo’s Hospital Room, Does He Get Caught?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 20 tease JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will break a major rule. Since he is being investigated for shooting Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis), he can’t go anywhere near the victim. However, he can’t help himself and, filled with guilt, will sneak into Theo’s hospital room. Does he get caught? If so, by whom, and what kind of consequences will the young detective face?

According to Buzzworthy Radiocast, JJ Deveraux will make a big mistake. Commissioner Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) warned him to stay away from the hospital. Since the shooting is under an official internal investigation, JJ can’t be near the victim. He can’t even go to the hospital to give his support to Lani Price (Sal Stowers). However, DOOL spoilers state that JJ can’t stop himself from checking on his girlfriend’s little brother.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the police shooting in Salem will affect nearly everyone. It will have a ripple effect and people who were once close will become divided. Theo’s father, who just happens to be the mayor, is feeling intense rage. Since this is a soap opera, it is clear that JJ will get caught in Theo’s hospital room. The person who catches him red-handed will probably be Abe.

Expect the grief-stricken father to lash out once again at JJ. His anger is so extreme that it is scaring his daughter, Lani. It must get out of control for her to be frightened. Since she is an experienced detective, she has seen anger before. However, she has never witnessed this kind of rage from her father.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from actor James Reynolds tease that fans will be talking about Abe Carver. The shooting will have him reacting a bit differently than what viewers are used to seeing. The exact storyline was not hinted at the time since the interview was back in September. However, he teased that it had something to do with Theo. He explained that fans won’t be surprised at just Abe’s words and reactions, but what he does. That doesn’t mean he does anything bad; it will just be different. However, at the same time, it will also be very human, especially as an angry parent.

“The audience may have never seen this particular Abe Carver. It’s not bad or evil, but it’s somebody that reacts in ways that are [different.] There’s a lot of emotion involved in what will be happening, and it will really give viewers something to think about.”

It's not work when you're hanging out with your friends. ❤ #DAYS ????: @marybeth.evans A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by Mike Moore/Getty Images for Corday Productions]