Donald Trump Impeachment: Rep. Maxine Waters Starts ‘Impeach 45’ Chant

Ever since former business mogul Donald Trump has announced that he will run for the presidency, many have come forward to show their disdain towards him. Even after his winning, many have talked about his impeachment. Among many media experts and academics, there are many Democrats who have openly spoken about President Trump’s removal from the office. U.S. Representative Maxine Waters has remained extremely vocal whenever it comes to President Trump’s impeachment. On Monday night in New York, during a crowd of powerful women, celebrities, and other influencers, the California Democrat Maxine Waters started a chant demanding the president’s impeachment.

During the recently held Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Maxine Waters began chanting into the microphone and it was followed by a standing ovation from the audience, reports Newsweek.

Rep. Waters addressed the young people watching her speech during which she asked everyone to take political action.

“I encourage you not only to vote, to register, to get involved, but I want you to organize. I want you to join progressive organizations. I want you to seek out opportunities to serve on boards. And I want you to do everything that you can to get ready to run for office,” she said.

She added that she wants people to join progressive organizations so that they can get ready to run for office.

“This is your time, so I’m claiming my time, and I want you to claim your time. You are smart, you are bright, you are intelligent, and I don’t want you to be intimidated by anything or anybody. You see what is happening at the highest levels of government and I want you to know that you have the opportunity to do something about it. This is your country, this is your future, and our democracy is at stake.”

She concluded her speech by suggesting that people should have the courage to speak up but that doesn’t mean that they should jeopardize themselves.

“You are asking for something too soon and too early. Be careful. Don’t jeopardize yourself. Don’t say what you’re saying right now, but I continue to say, impeach him! Impeach him! Impeach 45!”

Waters then raised her arms and started chanting, “Impeach 45,” and even reportedly encouraged her spectators to chant louder.

Many celebrities like Anna Silman, Kristina Monllos, and Rachel Simon took to their respective Twitter accounts to share the videos of Maxine Waters saying, “Impeach 45.”

There are few things more satisfying than participating in a Maxine Waters-led “Impeach him!” group chant. #GlamourWOTY — Rachel Simon (@Rachel_Simon) November 14, 2017

Maxine Waters just ended her speech at the #GlamourWOTY awards by shouting “IMPEACH HIM!!!” and leading a “Impeach 45” chant. pic.twitter.com/RDXoLkd7wI — kristina monllos (@kristinamonllos) November 14, 2017

Apparently, this is not the first time that Rep. Maxine Waters has publicly shown her disdain towards President Donald Trump and his presidency and started a chant about impeaching him. Back in June, Congresswoman Waters openly said the 45th president of the United States of America has colluded with the Russian government. A constituent filmed her encounter with Waters in which the California congresswoman was heard saying, “He’s the most horrible man I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Prior to this, when President Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey, Maxine Waters talked about his impeachment. During one of her interviews, she spoke about Jared Kushner and the alleged claims about backchanneling with Russia during the 2016 presidential election. Even during that time, as earlier reported by the Inquisitr, she pressed on by suggesting that the Kremlin government had hacked the DNC and the threats should be resolved without any further delay.

“I think that he colluded with Putin during the election and that hacking and everything that took place,” she said during that time.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Glamour]