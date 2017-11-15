‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Bryan Dattilo On Will Horton Story, Says To ‘Brace For The Unexpected’

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal the big storyline has to do with the Will Horton (Chandler Massey) mystery. Look forward to plenty of twists and turns as the weeks go by. During the Days Of Days event, She Knows had the opportunity to speak with actor Bryan Dattilo. He teased to brace for the unexpected.

In recent episodes, Lucas Horton has not been a huge part of the Will Horton search. Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and the others didn’t feel he was up to it because of his alcoholism. He did confront Sami at a Memphis police station and lashed out at her. Since then, he seems to have disappeared.

In the meantime, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) confessed to seeing Will alive. Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) went to confront his first husband. Soon after, Sami went to the bar to see her son alive, and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) was also there.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Will Horton doesn’t recall his family. Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson) has Will convinced he is EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott). There are a lot of theories about where this storyline is headed. However, Bryan Dattilo believes that fans are never going to guess the ending. He said that viewers will think they have it figure out. Then, something will happen, and they will realize that they really don’t know what is going on. He also teased to brace for the unexpected.

During the interview, Dattilo also hinted that each storyline on the daytime TV show connects to a bigger story. They are all small branches that intersect and connect to the major plot. He explained that this type of writing is different than what fans are used to seeing.

He also teased that with the Will Horton story, it would have been predictable in the past, but not these days. Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that fans should look at how the writing was in the old days. Back then, there were unbelievable plots, such as Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) possession, cloning, mind control, and everything in between. Nothing was off limits or too far out there. As for how this chapter ends, fans will just have to keep watching to find out.

