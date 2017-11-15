Travis Scott Missing Pregnant Kylie Jenner On Tour: Begs ‘KUWTK’ Star To Travel With Him Ahead Of Baby Birth

Travis Scott is missing Kylie Jenner so much that he wants her to join him on tour, it has been alleged.

The rapper has found it incredibly difficult being away from Kylie, who is believed to be six months pregnant with Scott’s first child.

Since contractual obligations concerning Travis Scott’s career had been made before he had even learned about the pregnancy, the 25-year-old has found no option but to finish off his tour and continue promoting his music until next year.

If Travis Scott had it his way, Hollywood Life says that he would have already returned back to Los Angeles to be with Kylie but his schedule and his contract won’t allow him to do so.

Because of this, Scott is said to be trying to convince Kylie that heading on the road and following him to different countries while he’s performing at dozens of venues would be the only other alternative.

Travis Scott feels like he’s missing so much during the months the reality star has been pregnant and it’s beginning to affect him in a drastic way.

While having Kylie on the road with him may not be an ideal situation, Travis Scott is just desperate to be with his girlfriend while she continues to carry their alleged baby girl, who is said to be welcomed in February.

In the beginning, when the couple first started seeing one another, Kylie was flying all over the world to be by Travis Scott’s side for his concert touring obligations, but things have changed now that the socialite is pregnant.

Even flying from country to country wouldn’t be deemed as acceptable for Jenner, who has been hiding in Hidden Hills, preventing photographers and the public from getting any clear photos of her growing baby bump.

In fact, Travis Scott’s girlfriend has tried to remain under the radar for as much as possible as she juggles through the pregnancy with the help of a coach and, of course, her momager, Kris Jenner.

It’s unclear whether Kylie has considered the idea of taking on Travis Scott’s offer, but with her bump continuing to grow by the day, it seems unlikely that the TV personally will want to be on tour with her beau while heavily pregnant.

