Kandi Burruss Quitting Xscape After Reunion Tour: Group Constantly Fighting, Source Claims

Kandi Burruss is causing havoc with her fellow Xscape members, as sources allege that the reality star will not continue working with the group following their touring contractual obligations.

Earlier this year, fans were ecstatic to hear that Xscape had been planning a reunion tour — something which the four ladies had been working on for quite some time, and from the look of things, people are definitely excited.

It’s said that tickets for the shows, which includes supporting act Tamar Braxton, are selling out rapidly, with plans to potentially even extend the tour for an additional handful of dates.

But behind the scenes, Hollywood Life says it’s nothing but the drama between Kandi Burruss and her group members, for she somewhat feels as if she’s too busy to be taking part in an extended reunion.

Aside from the tour, Kandi Burruss has no further interest in doing anything as far as Xscape is concerned. They are already said to be working on a movie, but that will be the last project Kandi is looking to work on upon completing the tour, the insider notes.

It’s caused quite the friction between the group because they look at this as their opportunity to head back on the road while also considering the idea of working on putting out a brand new album.

Sources tell Hollywood Life, however, that Kandi Burruss is less than interested, having already stressed that she’s too busy with family, reality television, and other business ventures to focus her time on recording a new album with her band members.

The four-piece have argued non-stop about their plans following the tour, to the point where people behind the scenes are even wondering how they will perform when they can’t even get along prior to having even commenced their first show.

Kandi Burruss has made her mind up, that she wants to part ways with Xscape after the reunion. She cherishes the time and the opportunity to reunite for a tour, but after this has come to an end, Kandi just wants to get back to her regular life and work on building her empire.

