Premier League 2017-2018: Manchester United Vs. Newcastle United, Start Time, Live Stream, & Preview

Perennial contenders Manchester United (7-2-2, 23 points) will host newly-promoted side Newcastle United (4-2-5, 14 points) in a 2017-2018 Premier League matchweek 12 game at the Old Trafford on Saturday, November 8.

The game starts at 12:30 p.m. ET. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho and the Red Devils are struggling as of late with only three wins in their last six matches. It caused them to fall to second place in the English top-flight table, eight points behind current league-leaders Manchester City, after settling in the top spot during the early weeks of competitions.

United is coming off a sorry 0-1 loss to Mourinho’s former squad, Chelsea, on November 5. Blues striker Alvaro Morata scored the winning goal in the 55th minute as the Red Devils succumbed to their second defeat in three games.

United still has several key players currently sidelined, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rojo, Michael Carrick, and Phil Jones. Jones is likely to suit up for Mourinho this Saturday after recovering from his injured calf in England’s 0-0 draw with Germany on Friday.

Pogba’s return is doubtful against Newcastle as the club is not ready to take “unnecessary risks” with the French international’s fitness, per The Telegraph. Pogba is projected to come back soon, though, after being injured for the past 12 United games. He tore his left hamstring in a 3-0 Champions League victory over Swiss squad FC Basel also at the Old Trafford on September 12.

As for Ibrahimovic, who suffered a knee ligament injury late last season, Mourinho said earlier this month that the Swede is in a “good position” to return sooner than expected, per the Independent. However, it will not be in this match against the Magpies.

Despite the injuries, United still boasts off a star-studded lineup including Romelu Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Ashley Young, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and David De Gea.

Newcastle United

The Magpies have also struggled in their last six outings as they only had a win to show. Rafa Benitez’s side is on a two-game losing streak and losing for the third straight time will lessen their chances of getting retained in the Premier League next season. Newcastle is currently five points above the bottom-three relegation area after 11 games this season.

Newcastle dropped a 0-1 decision to Bournemouth during their last Premier League match on November 4. Bournemouth defender Steve Cook’s goal in injury-time gave the Magpies their fifth loss of the season.

Benitez will rely on the team’s top goalscorers, team captain Jamaal Lascelles and striker Joselu, to provide the offense against Manchester.

It is the first match between the two teams this season. They will meet again in February next year.

