Scientology: Leah Remini Reveals Strange Abilities That Tom Cruise’s Religion Promises To Members

Leah Remini is not one to back down from exposing the truth about Scientology behind its promises. While members call it a body of religious beliefs and practices, the King Of Queens star calls it an “abusive organization.” She then starred in an Emmy Award-winning docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, to reveal the truth about the controversial church, including its strange promises to its members.

The 47-year-old actress teamed up with former senior executive of the Church of Scientology International (CSI) and the Sea Organization based in the United States, Mike Rinder, to expose what it’s really like being a member of Scientology. Just like the previous season, the pair invited some ex-Scientologist to shed more light on what’s really going on inside the cult-like religion.

Scientology promises a lot of things, including some abilities that people outside the institution might find impossible and odd.

The main purpose of being a part of Scientology is to make the world a better place. But in order to achieve that, one must climb up the ladder, which the organization call Bridge to Total Freedom.

On the way up of the “bridge,” Leah Remini, Mike Rinder, and their guests revealed that members were being promised that they can cure their own ailment or be immune to any kind of illnesses. They were also assured to be able to control everything in the physical world and become a god-like being.

Members of the cult-like religion were also guaranteed to have psychic abilities, super intelligence, and super senses. In fact, one guest shared that a loyal Scientologist claimed that he can talk to his cat.

Leah Remini was a proud loyalist of Scientology since she was just 9 years old. The actress had been promoting and defending the controversial church because she truly believed in its promises. However, she shockingly left Scientology in 2013 after realizing that it is far from what it was claiming. Instead of promising to make the world a better place, Remini believes that the organization is making it worst.

Scientology is challenging the credibility of Leah Remini, Mike Rinder, and their guests on the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath series.

