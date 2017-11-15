‘Criminal Minds’ Spoilers: Garcia Reveals She Has A Tattoo And It Has Something To Do With Morgan

Criminal Minds spoilers for Season 13, Episode 7 reveal BAU will look into a case in Austin, Texas. The team will face a criminal with a fondness for reptiles. The episode teaser reveals Garcia will talk about an interesting tattoo.

Last week on Criminal Minds, the team dealt with a case of missing women in Virginia. Aisha Tyler directed the episode “The Bunker.” This week, the team will tackle a poisonous predator and fans can look forward to another chilling crime. However, there will also be an intriguing revelation from Garcia.

Entitled “Dust and Bones,” Episode 7’s unsub targets prominent members of the community. It seems like reptiles will also be involved. A Criminal Minds preview tease Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) will reveal Morgan’s nickname for her is tattooed somewhere in her body.

Garcia has been in the series since the beginning, but she never mentioned having a tattoo. In a clip for this week’s episode, Garcia talks about her tattoo in an undisclosed location. “Baby Girl,” the nickname Morgan (Shemar Moore) gave her was so special she had it tattooed. Garcia will reveal the existence of the tattoo while assisting Simmons (Daniel Henney) and Reed (Matthew Gray Gubler). They will look for a tattoo artist who is an expert in tongue splitting.

The last time Morgan was in the scene was back on Oct. 25. During the said episode, the team dealt with a criminal with the same trademark as Feylinn “Lucky” Ferells. Moore had a cameo on Criminal Minds to support his baby girl. Lucky was the criminal the BAU team went after when Garcia was shot. Although it happened years ago, Garcia felt more comfortable after receiving some emotional support from Morgan.

Time to bring in the secret weapon. Stream the latest full episode of #CriminalMinds now: https://t.co/roEb2gfUQx pic.twitter.com/TPbUzYFDlE — Criminal Minds (@CrimMinds_CBS) October 26, 2017

Moore left Criminal Minds after Season 11, and he is currently the main startof SWAT. However, he always emphasized his willingness to appear in Criminal Minds if the story calls for it. As for his nickname for Vangsness character in the series, Moore revealed he wanted to keep it special. As Agent Morgan, he only called Garcia baby girl during an endearing moment. In fact, he limits the use of this nickname to one or two in every episode.

Criminal Minds airs on Wednesday, 10 p.m. at CBS

Want to know what's coming up on next week's #CriminalMinds? Here's a hint: ????. pic.twitter.com/XuEacJllzA — Criminal Minds (@CrimMinds_CBS) November 10, 2017

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]