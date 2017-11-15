WWE News: Brand New Champion Crowned On ‘SmackDown Live’ Before ‘Survivor Series’ PPV

On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live, yet another championship change took place to further alter the match card of Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view. There were two WWE titles on the line for the latest show including “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin defending the United States Championship against Sin Cara, as well as Charlotte putting her women’s title on the line against top contender Charlotte. A title change in either would also change up another “Champion vs. Champion” Survivor Series match. Which of the two championships would change hands just ahead of the big event this weekend, though?

According to ProWrestling, the latest episode of SmackDown Live was held in Charlotte, North Carolina, and had major implications for Sunday’s pay-per-view. It included a huge match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s title between current champion Natalya and Charlotte Flair. The two battled back and forth with the action spilling outside of the ring several times. At one point, Charlotte even tossed Nattie into the crowd barrier before throwing her back in the ring for a near fall. Natalya also had her moment where she got the upper hand outside the ring and managed to get back inside to beat a 10 count from the referee.

However, as the match got down to the wire, it was Charlotte coming up with her trademark submission. She managed to put a Figure Four on Nattie in the ring before going into a bridge to make it into the Figure Eight. The women’s champion tried to fight it off but eventually gave in and tapped out. With the submission, it gave Charlotte the huge victory in front of her home area fans. It also gave her the WWE SmackDown Women’s title for the first time in her already legendary career.

After the win, Renee Young interviewed the new champion. Charlotte vowed to walk into Survivor Series and make Alexa “bow down to the queen.” She mentioned, “There was a queen before there was a Goddess.” Charlotte also broke down talking about her father Ric Flair making it through tough times. Charlotte finished her promo dedicating the latest championship win to her dad.

As Charlotte prepared to walk backstage, she heard some familiar theme music come on. It was none other than her dad, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair, who walked out from backstage to offer a teary-eyed hug to his daughter. The two even did a bit of Flair’s walk up on stage before Charlotte held the title belt high overhead. That emotional moment was certainly a highlight of the latest episode of SmackDown Live as the blue brand looks to have some solid champions heading into the Survivor Series PPV this weekend.

Fans will get to see the new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte battle WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in their match on Sunday at the WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

[Featured Image by WWE]