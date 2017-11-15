Wendy Williams Slams Kenya Moore’s Marriage, Wants ‘RHOA’ Producers To Fire Her

Wendy Williams is less than interested in Kenya Moore’s storyline this season on the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The talk show host slammed Moore during her Hot Topics segment earlier this morning, stressing that she’s baffled as to how a woman, who had only been married for less than a month at the time of the taping, could already be complaining about her new life.

Wendy hated the fact that Kenya had shared her concerns about living a public life and facing so much scrutiny since the married couple shares a long-distance relationship, which Williams believes is bound to fail.

During Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives, Kenya had confided in producers as she cried about her married life to her husband, Marc Daly, famously saying “I don’t want to get divorced” over the completely different lives she and her partner tend to live.

Wendy Williams expressed her concerns by saying that Bravo execs need to fire the reality star, and it would solely be for her own good.

The former radio personality seemed to feel offended by Kenya saying that she’s feeling the pressure of being married in public, to which Wendy Williams responded to by saying that her decision to remain on reality TV is her own doing.

Always love talking with you @ajcalloway! #wendy1500 #extraextra A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:47am PST

If Moore was really focused on being a wife and settling down with her husband, she should not only get off reality television but also consider the idea of moving to New York and being with Marc in the same house, sharing the same bed.

Wendy Williams doesn’t see the marriage going anywhere. In fact, she predicts the marriage, which she somewhat deemed as potentially being fake, will be over before fans know it.

Williams speaking about the pressure of having people intervene in a married couple’s life comes in the midst of the talk show facing cheating allegations regarding her husband, Kevin Hunter.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have a new reality show coming out on VH1 this February. A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:30am PST

The 53-year-old’s partner is said to be living a double life with his massage therapist, whom reports are now claiming is expecting her first child with the manager.

Wendy Williams has yet to address the new rumors concerning her husband’s infidelity.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]