Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Ellen DeGeneres & Other Celebs React To Aussies’ Recent Vote On #MarriageEquality

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Ellen DeGeneres, Sam Smith, and many other celebrities took to social media to express their happiness and support for Australia after the overwhelming result of a recent postal vote on marriage equality that might pave the way for the legalization of same-sex marriage in the nation.

Two months after the national postal survey was launched, the opinion of the people living in the Land Down Under has finally been revealed, with majority of Australians who participated voting “yes” to same-sex marriage, CNN reported on Tuesday.

According to the outlet, the Australian Bureau of Statistics released the official results on Wednesday local time, revealing that 61.6 percent of the population wanted marriage equality in the country while 38.4 percent voted “no.”

After the “overwhelming” poll results, celebrations broke out all over the continent, with rainbow-colored smoke and confetti accompanied with gleeful cheers erupting at the heart of the Victorian city of Melbourne.

Because of this, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull urged Australian legislators to “respect the will of the people” and legalize same-sex marriage by Christmas, according to Sydney Herald. This may prompt legislation debates to begin on Thursday.

“They voted ‘yes’ for fairness, they voted ‘yes’ for commitment, they voted ‘yes’ for love. And now it is up to us here in the Parliament of Australia to get on with it.”

After learning about the news, celebrities, particularly those who are members of or have openly expressed their support for the LGBT community, took to Twitter to celebrate.

Ellen DeGeneres shared a rainbow-themed image and added a caption that included the now-trending Twitter hashtag #MarriageEquality.

Others, like Sia, Kylie Minogue, Sam Smith, Ashley Tisdale, and Nick Jonas, posted their individual versions of approval and support after Australia said “yes to love.”

the Australian people have spoken loud and clear. #LoveIsLove ????️‍????????️‍????????️‍???? pic.twitter.com/FMQ1tDc9yY — sia (@Sia) November 14, 2017

#Australia … ???????? #MarriageEquality ???? Love is love, always was love, always will be love. — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) November 14, 2017

YES YES YES YES YES AUSTRALIA – YES!!!!!!! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 14, 2017

Yes Australia! ????️‍???? — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 14, 2017

Meanwhile, The Voice coach and pop star Miley Cyrus shared a photo of a rainbow flag, congratulating the nation for the milestone while shouting out to her Australian fiance, Liam Hemsworth, who also voted “yes” in the polls.

Yes!!!!! Congrats Australia! Every step taken is one closer to World Peace! Love love love you! Proud to be Australian by association lol ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1zO5kSjMS7 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 14, 2017

In September, Liam expressed his support for same-sex marriage just as his fellow Aussies were about to partake in the national polls on the matter. In fact, he strongly campaigned for a “yes” vote through his social media accounts.

I personally do not believe that same sex marriage should come down to a vote. I believe it's a HUMAN RIGHT to be able to marry the person you love regardless of gender. To all the Australians that care about equality and human rights please say YES to same sex marriage. Let's not be silly about this. Vote YES for same sex marriage in Australia. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

Based on the CNN report, the poll results mark “the beginning of the end” of a long-running campaign in the continent to promote marriage equality.

After the vote, even Opposition Labor Party leader Bill Shorten is left in awe at the power of love that manifested in the form of the polls during his speech at a rally held in Melbourne.

“I feel for young people who had their relationships questioned in a way I wouldn’t have thought we would see ever again, but nevertheless what this marriage equality survey shows is that unconditional love always has the last word.”

[Featured Image by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images]