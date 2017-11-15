‘Justice League’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Will Be Withheld Until Release Day

Launched in August 1998, Rotten Tomatoes functions as the go-to source for those deciding which movies they want to see. The average moviegoer checks Rotten Tomatoes before they buy their tickets; some believe the score can dictate how well a film performs at the box office. The site has only become as influential as it is within the last few years, outraging movie studios convinced that the scores posted to its page negatively impact the box office performances of their new releases.

The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Rotten Tomatoes has changed the way its scores are presented. In an attempt to increase viewership for its new weekly Facebook show, See It/Skip It, the critic aggregator has made the reveals of their official scores an event. As such, the site’s score for the upcoming Justice League film will not appear until the movie hits theaters. Instead of updating the scores as new reviews roll in, the massively influential website waits to post the score until See It/Skip It concludes. The aggregator actually altered its approach weeks ago, but it took the release of a hotly anticipated blockbuster for it to generate headlines.

According to the same report in The Hollywood Reporter, the embargo placed upon Justice League reviews will lift at midnight on Tuesday, November 14, but Rotten Tomatoes will not post the review on the movie’s page until it hits theaters. The film premiered in Beijing on October 26, prompting many fans to take to the internet to post initial reactions. Despite any illumination that occurs as a result of these posts, this does not replace critics’ attitudes toward the film and is not counted toward its final Rotten Tomatoes score.

Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen, Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone, J.K. Simmons as James Gordon, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, and Ciaran Hinds as the villainous Steppenwolf. The film is directed by Zack Snyder, with Joss Whedon receiving a writing credit for his work during post-production. Despite stepping down as the film’s director in May following a family tragedy, Snyder will keep his all credits relevant to his involvement in the film.

Justice League releases on Friday, November 17.

