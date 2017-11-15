‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby And Scott Kiss, Victoria’s Power Play Infuriates Lily

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, November 15, reveal that Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) will have a different perspective on their situation. Abby will reassure Scott that her family is looking for her — she knows her mother, father, and uncle will not rest until they locate them.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will complain that the media isn’t covering Abby’s abduction. He will suggest that the press is shying away from the story because Newman Enterprise is in the middle of the sex ring scandal. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) is confident that Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) will pitch in and help.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Hilary will comfort Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard). Cane will admit that it has been a rough day and he wasn’t ready to say goodbye to Juliet (Laur Allen). Hilary will ask for an update on baby Sam. Hilary will encourage Cane, adding that Sam will be home before he knows it.

Hilary calls Mattie Ashby (Lexie Stevenson), insisting that she and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) should offer their father some support. The twins agree to go to cheer their dad up and have dinner with him.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will give Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) grief about her contract and cut to her salary. Victoria will explain that she had to make some changes and everyone has taken a pay cut.

Victoria will suggest that Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) should send out a press release that places the blame for the sex ring on Abby. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily has a problem with that. She will point out that they don’t know what happened and it’s unfair to blame Abby for any of this.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Scott will feel hopeless about the situation. He will suggest that no one will ever find them. Abby will reassure them that her family will find them. She puts her hand on his to comfort him, and they kiss. Scott pulls her in for another steamy kiss.

Jack takes Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) to Crimson Lights for coffee and a snack. Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) will ask Jack if he’s heard any news about Abby and Scott. Dina will gasp and ask if Abby is missing. She cannot believe that her family didn’t tell her that her granddaughter is missing.

Paul learns the GPS coordinates of Scott’s last call. Paul has a hunch that Dina might be able to help them since it is close to where she was found. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Dina gives Sharon a tip and it will lead to Scott and Abby’s rescue.

