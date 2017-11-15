Mariah Carey, Ex-Manager Feuding Over Bryan Tanaka Romance After Shock Firing

Mariah Carey reportedly fired her longtime manager Stella Bulochnikov because of her boy toy, Bryan Tanaka, reportedly told her to do so.

Page Six reported at the time that Bryan has taken quite the administrative role in Mariah’s life in what seems to be a move to manage her career instead.

Tanaka, who started out as a dancer for Mariah Carey back in 2006, has since fallen in love with the songstress, but from what sources say, it’s no secret that Bryan wants to control the 47-year-old’s day-to-day life.

Bryan orchestrated the firing motion to get Stella away from Mariah, which seems odd since the ex-manager had just inked Carey a multi-million dollar deal to kick off a two-year residency show in Las Vegas.

Stella was said to have been the mastermind behind several deals that Mariah Carey had landed herself over the years, including a new record deal, the premiere of a reality show on the E! Network, and multiple beauty campaigns.

All these endorsements have helped keep Mariah Carey’s name afloat, so now that she no longer has a manager, and considering that Christmas is coming up, it would seem like a daring move for the “Beautiful” hitmaker to fire one of the most important people in her life.

Bryan Tanaka, according to the source, reportedly believes that he is fit to take over Stella’s role and manage Mariah Carey’s career, despite the fact that he’s never managed a client before, let alone someone as successful as his girlfriend.

The move would seem rather odd for fans to comprehend but it would appear as if Mariah Carey might actually consider it. After all, if she already took Bryan’s advice to fire Stella, it wouldn’t be hard to believe that Tanaka is stepping in to replace her role.

Sources close to the situation allege that Bryan Tanaka is currently making $12,000 a week to help Mariah Carey stay on her toes with her career. Now that she has no manager, the dancer has more or less already taken over the position that Stella once held, and the salary seems to be worth it.

Mariah Carey has yet to confirm reports that her boy toy is now managing her career.

