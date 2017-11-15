Kim Kardashian’s Baby No. 3: ‘KUWTK’ Star Regrets Having A Surrogate Mom?

Kim Kardashian’s struggles with being pregnant have been documented on their family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and it’s clear that she is not giving up the hope of having another child. The reality star and Kanye West eventually resorted to surrogacy after accepting the fact that Kim is never going to get pregnant again. But is the social media queen now regretting this decision?

The 37-year-old TV personality has opened up to ET‘s Keltie Knight about the trials that have come having a surrogate mom for her third child. Kim Kardashian revealed her concerns that she might not form a connection with the baby because someone else is carrying him or her. Although she did not say that she regretted the decision, she did explain that their current situation is definitely tough.

“You know, it is really different. Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong,” Kim Kardashian noted. “I think it is so much harder to go through it this way because you are not really in control.”

As if her worries about baby number 3 is not enough, Kim Kardashian also faced another divorce rumors. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kanye West have been bombarded with split rumors since last year, but the whispers and speculations regarding their alleged failed marriage eventually died down until now.

After multiple reports confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going to be parents again via surrogate, a recent scoop revealed that the 37-year-old reality television personality is “ready to move on with her life.” The insider claimed that the power couple’s relationship has not been repaired after the rapper’s alleged mental breakdown in 2016.

While people are still trying to pick their jaws up from the floor with this new divorce rumor, Gossip Cop quickly slammed the reports, stating that there is absolutely no truth to the recent claim. The site noted that Life & Style, the tabloid that made the report, has a history of false accusations about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage.

In fact, even Hollywood Life, which picked up the Life & Style scoop, posted an update on its article stating that “A rep for Kim exclusively reveals to HollywoodLife.com that this report is ‘absolutely false.'”

[Featured Image by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Images]