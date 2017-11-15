‘American Idol’ Winner Jordin Sparks Has Secret Wedding, Announces Pregnancy

It has been a life-changing year for American Idol winner Jordin Sparks. While 2017 has been a rough year for many people, that is not the case for Sparks, as she had a secret wedding back in July and now is expecting her first child.

According to People, Jordin Sparks, 27, secretly wed her boyfriend Dana Isaiah, 25, back in mid-July. Now the newlyweds are exclusively telling People that they are expecting their first child together in the spring of 2018.

It’s kind of crazy for any celebrity to keep a wedding secret, especially for over four months. However, Jordin did manage, even though her husband wanted to shout it from the rooftops.

“We’re both really excited. He’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.”

It looks like the American Idol winner first met her husband’s family when she traveled to Houston during Super Bowl weekend this past February. Sparks was working on her charity campaign, I’m M.A.D., Are You?

Just a few weeks later, Isaiah told his family he was making a move out west. Right after that news came out, People said that Sparks’ mother and Isaiah’s mother initiated a group text among them all.

“My mom was trying to get [Jordin] to talk me out of moving to L.A. because she’s experienced the industry out here. It wasn’t like, ‘We want you guys to date.'”

It must have been love at first text, as the pair bonded quickly over their tight-knit families and shared Christian faith. The happy couple talked every day for a month. That is when Isaiah, who is an aspiring model, flew out to Los Angeles for an agency meeting. He also happened to meet his future wife for the first time during that trip, which was Easter weekend.

“A couple days after we had actually met, I was like in my head ‘That’s going to be my husband! That’s my husband right there.’ When I’m with him, I feel comfort and safety and calm and peace, and those aren’t things that I normally felt. So it was a little wake-up call for me.”

Things moved very quickly for them, as they eloped while on vacation in Hawaii with a group of friends on July 16. From there, they surprised their families with the wedding news in July. While they shocked their families with that news, the couple got a big shock of their own. Sparks discovered she was pregnant in late August.

“It was about five days after he moved to L.A. He comes in and I go ‘I’m pregnant.’ It was such a shock for both of us. I turned around and started bawling in the closet. It’s been really crazy because everything changes. Everything has been so crazy and fast-forward. Once we got over the initial shock of it, now again just like it is with the marriage, to be able to share that this amazing thing is happening, it’s such a great thing. We did this together!”

I adore you, @_danaisaiah. ♥️????????#finemothashutyomouthfriday #whywaituntilmonday #mine #yesLawd #mce A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Since the wedding, Isaiash is now settled in Los Angeles and the newlyweds have their first child on the way. After going through some high-profile breakups, Jordin swore off love last year. She may have sworn off love, but love found her and she is counting her blessings because of it and is very grateful for everything that life has brought her in 2017.

“I’d gone through a crazy time last year, so I was just like ‘You know what? I’m good. I’m going to stay single. I’m just not going to look.’ It’s amazing that that phrase ‘When you don’t look for it, that’s when it comes’ … he just showed up at my door. I’m extremely grateful because life is nuts. This is the best part so far because I have [Dana] and I have this little one and I have a new family. I’m the most content I’ve ever been in my life.”

Congratulations to both Jordin and Dana.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]