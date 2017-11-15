‘Teen Mom OG’ Farrah Abraham Takes Strip Club Gig After Firing, Flaunts Private Parts In Raunchy Lingerie Line

Farrah Abraham may be fired from Teen Mom OG but that doesn’t stop her from cashing in on her reality TV fame. The controversial single mom is reportedly working hard on new projects, including strip club gigs and even launching her very own lingerie line.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been revealed that the 26-year-old mother-of-one has found a way to make ends meet now that she is no longer part of Teen Mom OG.

According to the webloid, Farrah is set to make a special appearance at Gossip Long Island adult entertainment club in New York. Apparently, the reality star will host the strip club’s 20th anniversary.

Abraham, who is known for her sexy image, will kick off her strip club gig on December 1 and 2.

Aside from her upcoming appearance at the famous nightclub, the former Teen Mom OG star is launching her very own NSFW lingerie line. Taking pride in her new venture, Farrah even modeled the raunchy lingerie herself.

In an Instagram post, Abraham left little to the imagination as she flaunts her curves in the skimpy underwear. The reality star did not hold back as she put her body on display wearing the sexy lingerie.

In the short video clip, Farrah shows off her vulgar lingerie, which features a cutout design exposing her bare breast and even her private part. She completed the wild look with a riding crop and knee-high boots.

Abraham’s sexy lingerie collection is scheduled to release on December 1.

#nyc Dec 1&2 ???? @gossiplongisland #newyork A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Nov 12, 2017 at 9:13am PST

Farrah Abraham’s new ventures come after she was fired from Teen Mom OG. It can be recalled that the reality star was terminated from the show after returning to the adult film industry.

Apparently, Abraham stripped down in an appearance for the famous adult film website CamSoda. Shortly after being fired, Farrah slammed the network in a heated tirade on Instagram.

#Austin #TEXAS A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Oct 25, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

In her post, Abraham accused Viacom of “sex-shaming,” adding that they have been exploiting her and her daughter for their promotional gain. She also claimed that she is “basically winning” against the “hurtful, disgusting” executives.

“I’m proud of myself [for] not giving in to be sex-shamed by Viacom network, proud to not have a network take away financial opportunities for my goals, proud to be an Advocate for a healthy sex life, safe sex, teen pregnancy prevention and so much more while I run companies in different fields and scale them.”

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has already appeared in two adult films and has her own line of sex toys.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]