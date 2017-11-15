MLB Trade Rumors: Marlins Overvaluing Giancarlo Stanton, Asking Price ‘Shockingly High,’ Say Rival Execs

Rumors and speculations continue to swirl around the Miami Marlins who are reportedly actively shopping slugger Giancarlo Stanton. Several MLB teams have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Stanton but no deal has happened until now. Are the Marlins overvaluing Stanton?

Giancarlo Stanton is the most intriguing trade candidate this offseason. With the Marlins’ plan to cut their payroll down to $90 million, trading Stanton and the remaining $295 million on his contract is a must. The yearly general manager meeting started on Monday, and the Marlins are already making moves to find an ideal trade partner for Stanton.

However, according to Buster Olney of ESPN, the Marlins are demanding too much for the 28-year-old slugger. Some rival executives described Miami’s asking price as “shockingly high.”

“Some rival execs view the Marlins’ prospect asking price for Giancarlo Stanton as shockingly high and somewhat out of touch with reality, and not discounted nearly enough given the whopping $295 million he’s owed (with the forthcoming out clause after the 2020 season).”

Liz Roscher of Yahoo Sports believes the words “shockingly high” aren’t something the Marlins want to hear from the teams they are dealing with. However, the Marlins’ initial demand could only be their dream package for Giancarlo Stanton, and there is a high possibility that they will lower their asking price as negotiations go deeper.

As of now, four MLB teams emerged as top suitors for Giancarlo Stanton. These include the Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, and the Philadelphia Phillies. However, Stanton reportedly prefers to join a contender, removing the Phillies from his potential trade destination.

Having a no-trade clause in his contract, Stanton has the ability to accept or decline any deal involving him. According to Chad Jennings of Boston Herald, Stanton won’t be accepting a trade to the Red Sox or the Cardinals. However, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports reported that Stanton hasn’t completely ruled out the Red Sox or other teams.

Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill is definitely aware of the current situation. Hill revealed that they have an idea which team/teams Giancarlo Stanton will waive his no-trade clause. As of now, the Marlins decide to keep all information private and only expected to give details once a deal becomes official.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]