Rose McGowan Arrested For Drug Possession — See Mug Shot Here

Rose McGowan, who in recent weeks has been very outspoken about sexual harassment and assault allegations in Hollywood, turned herself in earlier today after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Virginia for a felony drug possession charge. You can check out the Rose McGowan mug shot below.

According to The Wrap, the arrest was related to a felony drug charge in Loudoun County, Virginia. The incident took place on Jan. 20. At the time, traces of narcotics were allegedly found on items left behind on a United flight, which was bound for Washington Dulles International Airport.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rose McGowan last month, and today, she was charged with possession of a controlled substance. This is a Class 5 felony. McGowan was released on $5,000 bond, according to a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

This all hit the media last month, which is when the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department issued a statement about the warrant for McGowan’s arrest. They said she was not responding to attempts to contact her to appear in court. Basically, the police put McGowan on blast and she responded with her own message on Twitter.

According to Hollywood Life, Rose was allegedly leaving a plane in Washington, D.C., back in January. At the time, she dropped her wallet. The wallet was later found by a cleaning crew, and after further investigation, two small bags of cocaine were allegedly found inside. McGowan’s medical marijuana card was also found in the wallet.

The warrant being issued came right after McGowan became a prominent voice against sexual harassment taking place in Hollywood. Rose went public with her own accusation, as she claimed that she was raped by Harvey Weinstein. McGowan confirmed this information in a New York Times report where she claimed she was one of the women with whom Weinstein settled sexual harassment lawsuits. Rose would later say that just weeks before the New York Times report was published, Weinstein was looking to cover it up, allegedly offering her $1 million to stay quiet about her accusations. Clearly, that did not work.

Rose McGowan arrested for drug possession after 'cocaine was found in her dropped wallet'https://t.co/Oky1YCfUzg pic.twitter.com/gFuXCYMPgR — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 14, 2017

[Featured Image by Aaron Thornton/Getty Images]