Gal Gadot’s Refusal To Star In Brett Ratner-Produced ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel May Be A Non-Issue

Gal Gadot’s alleged ultimatum that producer/director Brett Ratner has to go as a condition of her starring in Wonder Woman 2 appears to be moot point. A report first published by the “Page Six” gossip section of the New York Post claimed that the Israeli actress was unwilling to agree to do the follow-up movie unless Warner Bros. got rid of Ratner, who stands accused of sexual misconduct by several women, including Natasha Henstridge.

According to what an insider supposedly told the Post, Gadot didn’t want Ratner to benefit from the sequel’s success, given the accusations against him. Ratner, 48, has denied the sexual misconduct/harassment allegations.

Brett Ratner’s company, RatPac-Dune Entertainment, helped bankroll Wonder Woman, which turned out to be a huge hit, in partnership with Warner Bros. As a result, both companies cashed in.

According to the Los Angeles Times, although Warner Bros. denied the Post account, it evidently seems to have no further plans to do business with Ratner’s firm moving forward, especially since the sequel in the DC Comics superhero franchise is scheduled to hit theaters on November 1, 2019.

“The company, which has a co-financing or slate deal with Warner Bros. that began in 2013 and covers up to 75 films, helped pay for Wonder Woman, along with most other movies from the studio in recent years…RatPac-Dune’s financing agreement with Warner Bros. expires in spring 2018, and as a result, the existing deal is not expected to include funding part of the Wonder Woman sequel, according to people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment publicly.”

Rampage, starring Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, with a late April premiere date, is expected to be the last film in the Ratner-Warner Bros. co-venture. Warner Bros. has also decided to end its production deal with RatPac Entertainment, a second company owned by the filmmaker.

Setting various box-office records, Wonder Woman grossed about $400 million in the U.S. and Canada and another $400 million overseas.

Yesterday, GQ magazine named Gal Gadot — who is starring in Justice League, which is set to premiere in wide distribution on November 17 — its woman of the year.

In the clip below, when interviewed on the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of Justice League on Monday, Gal Gadot stopped short of confirming the Post claim, but suggested that her views — as well as the views of her colleagues — on the subject were well known.

Last month, citing schedule conflicts, Gal Gadot begged off from an event in which she was due to give Brett Ratner an award.

