Cards Against Humanity Buys Land On Mexican Border To Block Construction Of Trump’s Wall

The folks that brought the world Cards Against Humanity (aka, “the party game for terrible people”) are at it again. As part of the their “Cards Against Humanity Saves America” winter promotion, the Chicago-based company has purchased a tract of land along the U.S./Mexico border, and according to their website, Cards Against Humanity intends to make it as difficult, time-consuming and expensive as possible for Donald Trump to build his long-touted border wall.

The company even claims that, in addition to their land purchase, they have hired legal counsel that specializes in eminent domain (i.e., “the right of a government or its agent to expropriate private property for public use”) to make it next to impossible for Trump to construct his promised border wall on the land now owned by Cards Against Humanity.

“Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans. He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing. So we’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.”

Cards Against Humanity also took to Twitter to let the world know what they really think of Donald Trump, and they didn’t hold back, proclaiming that the American government is “being run by a toilet.” When responding to a question concerning what the company is planning on saving Americ from, the website claims that the company is taking aim at, “Injustice, lies, racism, the whole enchilada.”

The government is being run by a toilet. We have no choice… we are going to save America and attempt to keep our brand relevant in 2017 Join in and for $15 we’ll send you six America-saving surprises this December: https://t.co/o1BFmokO9W — CardsAgainstHumanity (@CAH) November 14, 2017

In the same tweet, the people behind the card game vowed to save America, claiming to have no choice in the matter and asking for the public’s help in funding their lofty endeavor. As ABC 7 Chicago reports, on both their Twitter feed and website, Cards Against Humanity put out a call for those who want to “help” save America, offering to send an array of six “America-saving surprises” to customers who send in $15.

According to the company, the “Cards Against Humanity Saves America” campaign is a holiday promotion, and the first of the six surprises will be sent out on or around December 1, with the other five being mailed throughout the month. Of the surprises included in the promotion, the first one will arguably be the least surprising, as it is described in great detail on the Cards Against Humanity website, and slated to include both a map of the borderland purchased by the company, as well hard copy of the company’s vow to fight the construction of the controversial border wall – among other surprising things.

Faith in Humanity due to Cards Against Humanity. — deborah cooper (@deborahoak) November 15, 2017

Cards against humanity buys land to prevent US from building border wall is just another obstacle that needs to be dealt with soon. Who the hell do they think they are? ???? — A (@AG8791) November 14, 2017

Cards Against Humanity bought a plot of land along our southern border to help prevent the border wall. LMAOOOOO — Jarid (@JaridWithAnI) November 15, 2017

I look forward to the inevitable “Trump supporters boycott Cards Against Humanity due to latest border wall stunt” not affecting their sales whatsoever because the game actually requires the ability to read. — Matthew Sutton (@M_D_Sutton) November 14, 2017

In another FAQ answer, Cards Against Humanity addresses last year’s promise of not doing another “complicated holiday promotion” this year. According to the company, they are liars, just like Donald Trump.

“We’re liars, just like the president.”

Past Cards Against Humanity holiday promos have included such themes as “Cards Against Humanity’s Ten Days or Whatever of Kwanzaa,” and “Cards Against Humanity’s Eight Sensible Gifts for Hanukkah.” According to today’s tweet from the controversial card game company, they are trying to keep their “brand relevant in 2017.”

As Mashable reports, Cards Against Humanity is known for its potty-mouthed humor, and the company admits that those who kick down $15 to buy into the “Cards Against Humanity Saves America” promotion will likely get surprises that contain vulgar language. They also advise Trump voters that they “might want to sit this one out.”

[Featured Image by chrisdorney/Shutterstock]