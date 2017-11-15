‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Nov. 16: Hilary Airs A Juicy Scoop About Chelsea, Abby And Scott Rescued

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, November 16, tease Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) will offer Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) a word of advice. She will suggest that he should get out of town while he can, as she believes that Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) will cause more drama.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Jordan will refuse to leave. He worries that if he leaves, Hilary will focus solely on Chelsea. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Jordan fears that Hilary’s ruckus will follow him to another town. Chelsea and Jordan vow to have each other’s backs and watch out for Hilary’s wrath.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary is planning on blowing up their lives in a huge way. Hilary will call Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) for a huge story. Hilary will refuse to give Mariah any info about her breaking news story.

Hilary will disclose that she has the details about Jordan and Chelsea’s past criminal connection and she wants to spill everything on live television. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Hilary will rave that this story is so juicy that it will give her record-breaking ratings.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) will give Paul a hot tip. She was found in the area where Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) are being held captive. Dina told Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) that she didn’t go inside Road Side, so she had no idea what was in there. The tip broke the case, as Sharon was able to tell Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) to look for businesses named Roadside.

Abby’s relationship with Zack takes a dangerous turn today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/eTO0IBBxNE — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 13, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby and Scott will share a steamy kiss on Wednesday, November 15. The Y&R buzz suggests they will become the next couple in Genoa City. Scott is happily attached to Sharon, so for him to leave her, he would have to have very strong feelings for Abby.

Paul and Sharon will arrive at the storage locker, noting that the name of the storage place was Road Side. Scott and Abby are saved, and they will do the best they can to find Zack (Ryan Ashton) and make sure he pays for his many crimes.

