Caleb Moore, the son of embattled candidate Roy Moore, was arrested last month for the ninth time. This arrest is related to a criminal trespassing charge, hunting without permission, and hunting over bait. Caleb Moore, 27, turned himself into the Etowah County Sheriff where he was quickly released on $1,000 bail. The landowner signed the warrant for trespassing. Caleb’s father Roy Moore is calling his son’s arrest a cheap political trick, but Caleb Moore has been arrested eight other times.

Caleb Moore’s arrest was the start of Roy Moore’s downfall which was accelerated when the Washington Post broke the story that several women were alleging that Roy Moore molested them back when they were teenagers. One woman claims that when she was 14 years old and Roy Moore was in his 30s, he gave her alcohol and fondled her.

Many politicians are trying to distance themselves from Roy Moore, and GOP bigwigs Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, and Jeff Sessions are suggesting that he drop out of the race.

And just today it was revealed that Moore’s wife Kayla recycled an old letter of support and pasted the names and signatures of Alabama pastors onto a new endorsement letter. Several pastors have complained and asked Moore to remove their names.

Suspended Judge Roy Moore's son arrested for 8th time—still white and privileged https://t.co/OIWcIzHC3o — SNOWFLAKE (@jawja100) November 12, 2017

AL.com says that last month Roy Moore’s son Caleb Moore has been arrested for the ninth time, and while his current arrest was for misdemeanor trespassing and hunting over bait (putting out feed or grain to lure the game in), his other arrests were for more serious matters.

The report revealed that Caleb Moore has battled a drug and alcohol problem dating back to 2011 at least when he was first arrested.

“He was arrested for drug possession in Troy in 2015. Those charges were dropped last year after he agreed to enter a pre-trial diversion program with the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, court records show. He has also faced charges of driving under the influence in both Alabama and Florida, and three drug-related arrests in Baldwin, Pike and St. Clair counties in Alabama.”

Roy Moore's son: 7 drug and alcohol arrests in 4 years. Fake Christians spawning misfits. It's all the rage.https://t.co/JHZm8xZq3f — Persistently Uppity (@UppityWomanBlog) November 11, 2017

Caleb Moore went public with his struggle with drug addiction in 2015 and says he turned to drugs and alcohol due to the pressure of having controversial politician Roy Moore as a father. Caleb Moore also blamed “crooked police officers” on a Facebook rant and claims that he wasn’t even using drugs at the time of his arrest.

“This is nothing more than a prime example of how media and crooked police officers and critics of my dad try to not only destroy his career for what he stands for but will go as far as trying to destroy his family. I am not a drug user as the drug test taken today will show. As for the malicious possession charges, justice will be served.”

A lawyer for Caleb Moore and the Moore family released a statement soon after, saying that Caleb regrets his comments about the police, and the rant was out of frustration.

[Featured Image by Brynn Anderson/AP Images]