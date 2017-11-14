Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra ‘Shaken Up’ After Shooting Occurs At Place They Frequent With Nova

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are reportedly shaken up after a shooting took place at an indoor play center near their home in Michigan.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom OG stars are feeling quite anxious after the shocking news rocked their hometown, where they are currently raising their young daughter, Novalee Reign Baltierra, who turns 3-years-old in January.

“They’re shaken up,” a source close to the couple told Radar Online on November 14. “Nova, Cate and Ty’s daughter, wasn’t there but it was just super close to home. They’ve been there before, they’re familiar with the place.”

Baltierra reportedly told the insider that it is a “scary time to raise a child.”

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed daughter Nova in January 2015 and tied the knot in August of that year. Since then, they have been facing rumors of another pregnancy but thus far, they haven’t confirmed any baby news — or revealed a timeline for a potential pregnancy.

Continuing on to Radar Online, the source said that the weekend’s shocking events have left Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra “floored,” but they are doing okay. As the source explained, Baltierra is quite “shaken” and continues to replay the “what-ifs” in his head.

The insider also said that Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are feeling “lucky” and “blessed.”

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra spoke to one another about having another child during the sixth season of Teen Mom OG earlier this year but, as fans may recall, Lowell wasn’t on board with getting pregnant at the time because she feared the possibility of experiencing another round of postpartum depression.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra share 2-year-old Nova and also have an older child, Carly, who was adopted by another couple several years ago. As some may remember, Lowell and Baltierra were seen choosing adoption for their daughter on 16 & Pregnant in 2009 and in the years that followed, they continued to share the journey with their viewers on Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG.

To see more of Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, their family, and their co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 7 premiere on November 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

