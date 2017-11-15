‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 116 Spoilers: Son Goku Fires Kamehameha At Point-Blank Range, Eliminates Kefla!

Dragon Ball Super Episode 116 will be featuring the continuation of the battle between Son Goku and Kefla. After being defeated in his Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue state, Son Goku will again achieve Ultra Instinct. The latest DBS spoilers give a major hint on who will be the next powerful fighter to be eliminated in the Tournament of Power.

In the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super, Son Goku suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Kefla, the fusion of Caulifla and Kale. From her base form, Kefla transformed into a Berserker Super Saiyan and owned Son Goku Super Saiyan Blue. Kefla was about to knock Son Goku out of the ring but a miracle happens once again.

Son Goku rose and unleashed an incredible amount of power. His battle with Kefla helped him achieve Ultra Instinct for the second time. This time, Son Goku’s Ultra Instinct is expected to be more powerful. After reaching the state that even the gods can’t easily attain, Son Goku will convince Jiren to stop his meditation and return to the battlefield.

Most Dragon Ball Super fans predicted Jiren will be joining the battle between Son Goku and Kefla. However, based on the summary of the upcoming episode, Jiren will return to action after the intense fight between Son Goku and Kefla reaches a conclusion.

In Dragon Ball Super Episode 116, Son Goku will succeed to turn the table using Ultra Instinct. He managed to dodge every attack of Kefla which triggered her to launch an even fiercer assault. Son Goku will find an opening and fire a Kamehameha at point-blank range. Unlike in his first attempt, Son Goku will successfully eliminate Kefla in the Tournament of Power.

The potential elimination of Kefla will spell doom for the Universe 6 since the female Saiyans are their last hope in the tournament. However, according to Comicbook, there is a possibility that only one of Caulifla and Kale will be eliminated in the tournament.

“The real question in this is not necessarily will Kefla lose to Goku (that seems pretty obvious based on the 117 – 118 episode titles and synopses), but rather will both Kale and Caulifla be eliminated during the fight? Being a fused fighter, Kefla’s defeat could indeed include a fusion split that leaves both Kale and Caulifla battling as individuals again – and one of them could conceivably stay in the Tournament, even if the other is eliminated!”

After dealing with Kefla, Son Goku is set to face Jiren for the second time. The upgraded Ultra Instinct could give Son Goku a better chance of defeating the Universe 11’s strongest fighter. However, Dragon Ball Super spoilers revealed that Son Goku will once again run out of energy and will be targeted by Universe 2 fighters.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan.

