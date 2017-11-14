WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Refuses To Bring ‘Broken Hardy’ Gimmick To WWE

At WrestleMania 33, The Hardy Boyz made a triumphant return to WWE and even won the Raw Tag Team Titles. For most of their recent run, Matt and Jeff Hardy provided the tag team division with a strong veteran presence until Jeff went down with a shoulder injury that will keep him on the shelf through WrestleMania 34. Unfortunately, his injury has left Matt Hardy floating around in the midcard on WWE programming.

From the perspective of the WWE Universe, Jeff’s injury has given Matt Hardy a golden opportunity for his “Broken” gimmick to debut on WWE television. Unfortunately, the latest update revealed that The Hardys still can’t use the gimmick due to ongoing negotiations between GFW and WWE. It has been seven months, but it just came to light that contract negotiations may not be the only major obstacle for Matt to overcome.

It’s being reported that Vince McMahon does not like the “Broken Hardys” gimmick and refuses to bring it to WWE television. Apparently, several writers and others have tried to pitch it to him over the year, but he just isn’t interested and the constant pitches have been annoying Vince. Hardy “hinting” to being “broken” during his promos may also be rubbing Vince the wrong way, so it seems unlikely the gimmick will happen.

Matt Hardy has pitched a major rivalry between himself and Bray Wyatt, but Vince McMahon is so against the idea that some matches for WWE live events were changed to ensure that Hardy vs. Wyatt did not have the opportunity to “go into business for themselves” and use the gimmick during the shows. Vince seems to be adamant about keeping the “Broken” gimmick off WWE programming even with Matt Hardy in limbo.

Obviously, a lot of people believe Vince McMahon is making a mistake by not using the gimmick. However, another huge issue is how WWE officials will utilize Matt Hardy over the next several months until Jeff can get back into the ring. Matt doesn’t have to use the “Broken” character, but a lot of fans believe all the stars have aligned for him to turn the character into a major player heading into WrestleMania 34. Until further notice, it seems that “Broken Matt Hardy” isn’t in the cards unless Vince McMahon changes his mind soon.

