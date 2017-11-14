Serena Williams Wedding Details Revealed: Beyoncé, Jay Z May Attend, Aussie Winner Spares No Net Worth

Serena Williams’ wedding is just two days away and the details of the event are now getting revealed. The 36-year-old tennis star, who gave birth to her first daughter in September, is tying the knot with her baby daddy, Alexis Ohanian, and it looks like she is sparing none of her net worth for this grand occasion. Keep reading to see what the plans are for the former world number one’s wedding.

Celebrities in Attendance

Even before she knew she was going to marry Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams had plenty of Hollywood A-listers as her friends. She appeared in Beyoncé’s Lemonade, schmoozed with rappers like Common and Drake and hung out with Ciara.

Many of these people are expected to be in attendance on Thursday. According to Daily Mail, Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Kris Jenner are expected to fly down the New Orleans for the ceremony and celebrations.

Another big name that may attend is Meghan Markle, who has been wrapped up in the engagement drama concerning Prince Harry.

Historical Venue

A few weeks ago, Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams were seen meeting with a wedding planner in New Orleans so many fans knew that she had the southern city as the backdrop of her big day, but the specific location has not been revealed.

Now, it is looking like Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans is secured for the grand event. Located at 900 Camp Street, the arts complex “is dedicated to the presentation, production, and promotion of the art of our time,” according to its website.

Audience filing in, taking in the photo exhibit in the cavernous warehouse theatre at Kaneza Schaal’s GO FORTH @cacnola premiere last night. Three more shows!! Tonight & tomorrow at 7:30pm and Sat at 11pm. A post shared by Contemporary Arts Center, NOLA (@cacnola) on Nov 10, 2017 at 8:57am PST

High Production Value

The wedding is said to be cost upwards of “$1 million.” Considering that Serena has a net worth of $170 million and Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, of $9 million, the wedding will probably not jeopardize their financial stability.

Much of the funds may go towards hiring Preston Bailey, a celebrity wedding planner, who was named “one of the best wedding designers in the world by Vogue Magazine,” according to his website.

“I love creating something that everyone can enjoy. As an artist, this is important to me,” he said.

Crammed in between Glamour Women of the Year Awards and Australian Open Training

The 36-year-old baby mama wowed the crowds earlier this week when she appeared flawless on the red carpet of Glamour’s 2017 Women of the Year Awards in Brooklyn, New York. She wore “a short black Versace dress bordered with gold embellishments,” according to Entertainment Tonight and her body looked like it was ready to get back on the court to defend her Australian Open title.

However, it looks like Serena, Alexis and their daughter Olympia are taking it easy prior to the wedding. The Reddit founder posted a video of his family visiting the cinema four days ago.

Thor: Ragnarok is a family affair. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.???? (@alexisohanian) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:09pm PST

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]