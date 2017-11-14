With WrestleMania34 approaching us, there is some major speculation on what the WWE Universal Championship feud will be following the event. Barring any surprise change, it is pretty much a lock that Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns will be the title match for that event, and Lesnar will officially give his first clean victory to a newer face. Since making his return in 2012, Lesnar has only lost to John Cena, Triple H, Goldberg, and The Undertaker – all established WWE veterans and future Hall of Famers. It can be argued that he technically lost to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31, when Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. However, Reigns was pinned, not Lesnar, and this was most likely intentional.

Over the past few weeks, the main names on the Raw brand have consisted of Shield members Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose. This was to add an extra level of excitement during the weeks leading to TLC, especially since neither Lesnar nor John Cena was on the card. Due to a viral infection from Reigns, he was unable to compete, and Kurt Angle took his place. On Raw, The Shield officially made their in-ring return for the first time in nearly three-and-a-half years, defeating The Miz, Sheamus, and Cesaro.

Speculation On First WWE Universal Championship Feud Following WrestleMania 34

While the WWE Universe have been in total support of The Shield, even to the point of cheering Roman Reigns again on Raw, there may be another acrimonious split coming up. This time, the speculation from the Wrestling Observer is that Ambrose will make his first main roster heel turn as a singles competitor by turning on Reigns. This will lead to a Universal Championship feud between Reigns and Ambrose.

The Wrestling Observer also speculated that The Shield are not expected to break up anytime soon. Moreover, the break-up could even be when Reigns wins the title, causing the potential feud following WrestleMania to have a fresher feel. Since May-July are usually the weaker months when it comes to WWE events, this would be a suitable time to have this feud. It will also be interesting to see how Ambrose will get over as a heel.

